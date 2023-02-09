Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nilörngruppen AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIL B   SE0007100342

NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB

(NIL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:11:07 2023-02-09 am EST
78.00 SEK   -11.86%
03:53aNilörngruppen Ab : Year-end Report Update
GL
03:53aNilörngruppen Ab : Year-end Report Update
GL
02:01aYear End Report Q4-2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nilörngruppen AB: Year-end Report Update

02/09/2023 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Updated quarterly report, where the accumulated turnover adjusted for currency effect has been updated to MSEK 869 which results in an increase of 10%. The quarterly number and all tables etc are unchanged.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO                
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 9 February 2023

Attachment


All news about NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
03:53aNilörngruppen Ab : Year-end Report Update
GL
03:53aNilörngruppen Ab : Year-end Report Update
GL
02:01aYear End Report Q4-2022
GL
02/08Presentation of the Q4-interim report
GL
2022Nilorn Acquires Swizerland's Bally Labels
MT
2022Nilorn acquires Bally Labels AG in Switzerland
GL
2022Nilörngruppen AB (OM:NIL B), Liana Zanin and Ayse Peter agreed to a..
CI
2022Nilorn Interim Report Q3, 2022
GL
2022Nilorn Interim Report Q3, 2022
GL
2022Nilörngruppen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 005 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2022 118 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2022 114 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,58x
Yield 2022 7,91%
Capitalization 1 009 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
Duration : Period :
Nilörngruppen AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 88,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krister Carl Magnus Magnusson President & Chief Executive Officer
Petter Jan Stillström Chairman
Johan Larsson Independent Director
Henrik Gunnar Lange Independent Director
Magnus Johansson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB5.36%95
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED8.25%2 312
TRIDENT LIMITED-6.28%1 940
TEIJIN LIMITED0.62%1 895
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION28.00%1 533
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD23.17%1 531