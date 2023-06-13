Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nilörngruppen AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIL B   SE0007100342

NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB

(NIL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:46 2023-06-12 am EDT
61.30 SEK   +1.49%
02:01aNilörngruppen AB expands its management team
GL
05/03Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB
GL
05/03Nilörngruppen AB Approves Dividend, Payable on 10 May 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nilörngruppen AB expands its management team

06/13/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nilörn is expanding its management team by including Fredrik Clason and Anna-Karin Wårfors.

Fredrik, who has been employed by Nilörn since 2007, is the Head of Marketing and Sales with a deep understanding of our customers' needs. Anna-Karin Wårfors has successfully led Nilörn's sustainability efforts since 2017 and, together with our global team, focuses on a more sustainable offering to our clients and ESG reporting.

Nilörn's formal management team has consisted of the Asia Manager, Andrew Hoppe, and CEO, Krister Magnusson, in recent years. Parallel to the management team, we have advisory committees. By including Fredrik and Anna-Karin, we have strengthened the management team and created a broader knowledge base to meet future challenges and opportunities.

Borås, June 13, 2023

For questions, please contact:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

M: +46 704 852 114

E: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to disclose under the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on June 13, 2023, at 08:00 AM CET.

Attachment


All news about NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
02:01aNilörngruppen AB expands its management team
GL
05/03Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB
GL
05/03Nilörngruppen AB Approves Dividend, Payable on 10 May 2023
CI
04/18Nilorn Interim Report Q1, 2023
GL
04/18Nilörngruppen AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/18Nilörngruppen AB Proposes Dividend
CI
04/12Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022
GL
04/12Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : year-end update
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : year-end update
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 874 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
Net income 2023 60,0 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
Net cash 2023 15,0 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 8,16%
Capitalization 699 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
Duration : Period :
Nilörngruppen AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 61,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krister Carl Magnus Magnusson President & Chief Executive Officer
Petter Jan Stillström Chairman
Johan Larsson Independent Director
Henrik Gunnar Lange Independent Director
Magnus Johansson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB-27.02%65
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED23.34%2 642
TRIDENT LIMITED-2.34%2 028
TEIJIN LIMITED6.41%1 889
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION39.13%1 613
COATS GROUP PLC7.10%1 416
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer