Nilörngruppen AB expands its management team

Nilörn is expanding its management team by including Fredrik Clason and Anna-Karin Wårfors.



Fredrik, who has been employed by Nilörn since 2007, is the Head of Marketing and Sales with a deep understanding of our customers' needs. Anna-Karin Wårfors has successfully led Nilörn's sustainability efforts since 2017 and, together with our global team, focuses on a more sustainable offering to our clients and ESG reporting.

Nilörn's formal management team has consisted of the Asia Manager, Andrew Hoppe, and CEO, Krister Magnusson, in recent years. Parallel to the management team, we have advisory committees. By including Fredrik and Anna-Karin, we have strengthened the management team and created a broader knowledge base to meet future challenges and opportunities.

Borås, June 13, 2023

For questions, please contact:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

M: +46 704 852 114

E: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to disclose under the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on June 13, 2023, at 08:00 AM CET.

Attachment