Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nilörngruppen AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIL B   SE0007100342

NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB

(NIL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:56 2023-04-12 am EDT
73.10 SEK   +1.67%
05:01pNilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : year-end update
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : year-end update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022

04/12/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se

Annyal Report

Nilörn has had its best year ever with a turnover of SEK 943 million and an operating profit of SEK 136 million. We continue to build to strengthen our offering and be a credible supplier. Nilörn has developed digital products and systems to increase efficiency and sees sustainability as a driving force.

Sustainability report

Throughout the year, Nilorn made strides in its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") initiatives. The company remains committed to guiding and supporting the transition to more sustainable practices. The Sustainability Report highlights an updated materiality analysis which includes 13 prioritized topics that will serve as the foundation for the company's sustainability program in the future.

The report also delves Nilorn's approach to preferred materials, which includes utilizing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) screening to better understand environmental impacts, as well as implementing the Higg Facility Environmental Module in our own production and supply chain to measure and quantify sustainability impacts.

Nilorn understands the importance of regular and relevant reporting to its stakeholders and has continued to refine its reporting process to align with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative.

The Sustainability Report serves as a comprehensive overview of Nilorn's ongoing sustainability efforts, commitment to transparency, and accountability in its ESG initiatives, all aimed at being "More Fit for the Future".

Borås April 12th 2023

For questions, please contact:

Krister Magnusson
CEO
M: +46 704 852 114
E: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 12th, 2023 at 23:00 PM CET.

 

Attachments


All news about NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
05:01pNilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : year-end update
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : year-end update
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : Year-end Report Update
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen Ab : Year-end Report Update
GL
02/09Year End Report Q4-2022
GL
02/09Nilörngruppen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09Nilörngruppen AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/09Nilörngruppen AB Proposes Dividend
CI
02/08Presentation of the Q4-interim report
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 003 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net income 2022 117 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2022 114 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,00x
Yield 2022 9,74%
Capitalization 833 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
Duration : Period :
Nilörngruppen AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 71,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Krister Carl Magnus Magnusson President & Chief Executive Officer
Petter Jan Stillström Chairman
Johan Larsson Independent Director
Henrik Gunnar Lange Independent Director
Magnus Johansson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB-14.40%78
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED19.38%2 570
TEIJIN LIMITED13.59%2 104
TRIDENT LIMITED-5.40%1 949
COATS GROUP PLC12.39%1 477
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION25.34%1 414
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer