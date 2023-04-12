Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022

Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2022 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se

Annyal Report

Nilörn has had its best year ever with a turnover of SEK 943 million and an operating profit of SEK 136 million. We continue to build to strengthen our offering and be a credible supplier. Nilörn has developed digital products and systems to increase efficiency and sees sustainability as a driving force.

Sustainability report

Throughout the year, Nilorn made strides in its environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") initiatives. The company remains committed to guiding and supporting the transition to more sustainable practices. The Sustainability Report highlights an updated materiality analysis which includes 13 prioritized topics that will serve as the foundation for the company's sustainability program in the future.

The report also delves Nilorn's approach to preferred materials, which includes utilizing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) screening to better understand environmental impacts, as well as implementing the Higg Facility Environmental Module in our own production and supply chain to measure and quantify sustainability impacts.

Nilorn understands the importance of regular and relevant reporting to its stakeholders and has continued to refine its reporting process to align with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative.

The Sustainability Report serves as a comprehensive overview of Nilorn's ongoing sustainability efforts, commitment to transparency, and accountability in its ESG initiatives, all aimed at being "More Fit for the Future".

Borås April 12th 2023

For questions, please contact:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

M: +46 704 852 114

E: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 12th, 2023 at 23:00 PM CET.

