ANNOUNCEMENT

September 23, 2023

The Managing Director

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi -74000.

Tel : 021 111 001 122

Subject: Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Nimir Resins Limited (the "Company") in its meeting held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at its Head Office 122-B, New Muslim Town, Lahore has recommended the following:

Under the directive of The Lahore High Court - Lahore Case No. CO. No. 56465/2023, Board of Directors had approved the holding of Extra-OrdinaryGeneral Meeting (EOGM) of its shareholders for approval of scheme of arrangement under a special business.

Date : Monday , November 06, 2023 Venu : Lahore - Pakistan Time : 03:00 PM Book Closure : October 31, 2023 to November 06, 2023

Kindly inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For Nimir Resins Limited

Muhammad Inam-ur-Rahim

Company Secretary