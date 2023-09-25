End-of-day quote
Nimir Resins : Announcement - EOGM - November 06, 2023
September 25, 2023 at 12:25 am EDT
Share
Our reference: 1158-NRL-PSX-09-2023
ANNOUNCEMENT
September 23, 2023
The Managing Director
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi -74000.
Tel : 021 111 001 122
Subject: Extra-Ordinary General Meeting
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Nimir Resins Limited (the "Company") in its meeting held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at its Head Office 122-B, New Muslim Town, Lahore has recommended the following:
Under the directive of The Lahore High Court - Lahore Case No. CO. No. 56465/2023, Board of Directors had approved the holding of Extra-OrdinaryGeneral Meeting (EOGM) of its shareholders for approval of scheme of arrangement under a special business.
Date
:
Monday , November 06, 2023
Venu
:
Lahore - Pakistan
Time
:
03:00 PM
Book Closure
:
October 31, 2023 to November 06, 2023
Kindly inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For Nimir Resins Limited
Muhammad Inam-ur-Rahim
Company Secretary
Nimir Resins Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 04:24:04 UTC.
Nimir Resins Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which manufactures coating resins, composite resins (UPR), optical brighteners, textile auxiliaries, and paper surface sizing agents. The Company's segments include Coating, Emulsion and Blending; and Textile, Paper and Others. It manufactures resins, emulsions, and additives for the coatings industry, which includes alkyd resins and modified alkyds for decorative, refinish and OEM paints, amino resins, saturated polyesters, wetting agent, antifoam, liquid polymeric pigment, and emulsifiers, among others. It offers resin products for composites. It provides a range of specialty chemicals for pre-treatment and finishing for the textile industry, including optical brighteners, binders for non-woven and woven interlining, and others. It has solutions for the paper industry, including alkaline, alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) neutral, and acidic sizing coating chemicals. The Company is also engaged in food grade packaging and flexible packaging.