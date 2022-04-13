Nimir Resins : Board of Directors Meeting / Closed Period

NIMIR

Our ref.: l1S1-NRL-PSX-04-2022

April 13, 2022

Form - 1

The Managing Director

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi. Tel: 021111001122

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting I Closed Period

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Nimir Resins Limited (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at it Head Office 12-B, New Muslim Town, Lahore to consider and approve, among other matters, the un-audited interim financial statements of the Company, for the third (3) quarter period ended March 31,2022 and for declaration of entitlements, if any.

This is also to inform you that, from April 14, 2022 to April 20, 2022 (both days inclusive) shall be observed as "Closed Period" as required under Clause S.6.1(d) of the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange"). Accordingly, no Directors, CEO or Executives of the Company shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TREcertificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Muhammad Inam-ur-Rahim Company Secretary

c.e: Corplink (Pvt.) Limited - Registrar

Nimir Resins Limited