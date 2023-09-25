Our reference: 1156-NRL-PSX-09-2023
September 23, 2023
FORM - 7
The Managing Director
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi -74000.
Tel : 021 111 001 122
Subject: Financial Results For The Year Ended June 30, 2023
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Nimir Resins Limited (the "Company") in its meeting held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00 noon at its Head Office 122-B, New Muslim Town, Lahore has recommended the following:
I.
Cash Dividend : NIL
II. Bonus Shares : NIL
III. Right Shares : NIL
Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 have been considered by the Board of Directors as recommended by the Audit Committee and the same have been approved. Financial results are attached (Annexure-1).
The 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Lahore at 10:30 a.m.
The share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from October 21, 2023 to October 27, 2023 (both days inclusive). Physical shares transfers received at the Company's Share Registrar M/s Corplink (Pvt.) Limited, Wings Arcade, 1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore, Ph: 042 35916714 and 35916719, office at the close of business on Friday, October 20, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of determining the entitlements to attend and vote at the AGM.
The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting and will also be available at the Company's website at www.nimir.com.pk.
Yours faithfully,
For Nimir Resins Limited
Muhammad Inam-ur-Rahim
Company Secretary
Encl: Financial Results - June 30, 2023 (Annexure-1)
Annexure-1
Nimir Resins Limited
Financial Results For The Year Ended June 30, 2023 (Audited)
Items
Note
2023
2022
Rupees
Rupees
Revenue from sales
11,063,212,014
9,753,005,547
Less:
- Sales tax
(1,692,304,372)
(1,480,397,448)
- Commission
-
(1,227,587)
Net sales
27
9,370,907,642
8,271,380,512
Cost of sales
28
(8,163,332,358)
(7,196,560,150)
Gross Profit
1,207,575,284
1,074,820,362
Distribution cost
29
(116,487,929)
(88,839,071)
Administrative expenses
30
(98,702,434)
(80,390,304)
(215,190,363)
(169,229,375)
Operating Profit
992,384,921
905,590,987
Other operating expenses
31
(72,386,150)
(111,761,517)
Finance cost
32
(376,236,589)
(213,766,135)
Other income
33
32,145,686
21,849,163
Profit before Taxation
575,907,868
601,912,498
Income tax expense
34
Current tax
(145,172,235)
(183,552,971)
Super tax
(63,374,070)
(62,015,682)
Deferred tax
18,513,293
10,527,287
(190,033,012)
(235,041,366)
Net Profit for the Year
385,874,856
366,871,132
Earnings per Share - Basic and Diluted
35
2.73
2.60
For Nimir Resins Limited
Muhammad Inam-ur-Rahim
Company Secretary
