59,145,244 Ordinary Shares of Nimy Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023.

November 18, 2023 Share

59,145,244 Ordinary Shares of Nimy Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 734 days starting from 15-NOV-2021 to 19-NOV-2023.



Details:

A total of 59,145,244 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 22, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



A total of 2,952,251 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until June 10, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



A total of 3,787,500 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until July 8, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



A total of 375,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until July 27, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue



A total of 1,125,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 29, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue



A total of 4,750,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before September 24, 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 22, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



A total of 3,250,000 options exercisable at $0.35 on or before September 24, 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 22, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



A total of 3,250,000 options exercisable at $0.40 on or before September 24, 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until November 22, 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.