Nimy Resources : Application for quotation of securities - NIM

NIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

New announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date NIM ORDINARY FULLY PAID 66,387 14/04/2022 be quoted

NIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.3 ASX issuer code NIM

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 155855986

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 14-Apr-2022 17:08

New - Proposed issue of securities - NIM

A placement or other type of issue

No

ASX +security code and description NIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 14/4/2022

66,387

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities €12,000 or equivalent value of A$19,252

19,252.000000

Shares issued to DGWA, the Company's European Investor relations partner for its Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, in lieu of cash payment of €12,000 or equivalent value of A$19,252.