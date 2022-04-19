Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nimy Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIM   AU0000182263

NIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

(NIM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 02:10:24 am EDT
0.5700 AUD   +1.79%
03:24aNIMY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - NIM
PU
04/13NIMY RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NIM
PU
04/13NIMY RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - NIM
PU
Summary 
Summary

Nimy Resources : Application for quotation of securities - NIM

04/19/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

NIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

NIM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

66,387

14/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NIMY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NIM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 155855986

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 14-Apr-2022 17:08

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - NIM

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description NIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 14/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

66,387

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities €12,000 or equivalent value of A$19,252

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

19,252.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares issued to DGWA, the Company's European Investor relations partner for its Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, in lieu of cash payment of €12,000 or equivalent value of A$19,252.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nimy Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
