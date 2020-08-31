Nine Dragons Paper : Date of Board Meeting

Log in
08/31/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2689)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 22 September 2020 (Tuesday) at Unit 1, 22/F., One Harbour Square, 181 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Wai Chu, Judy

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cheung Yan, Mr. Liu Ming Chung, Mr. Zhang Cheng Fei, Mr. Lau Chun Shun, Mr. Ken Liu, Mr. Zhang Lianpeng and Mr. Zhang Yuanfu; the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Mr. Ng Leung Sing, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Chen Kefu.

  • For identification purposes only

ND - Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 53 706 M 7 838 M 7 838 M
Net income 2020 3 953 M 577 M 577 M
Net Debt 2020 22 559 M 3 293 M 3 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 37 362 M 5 443 M 5 453 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart NINE DRAGONS PAPER (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINE DRAGONS PAPER (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,95 CNY
Last Close Price 7,96 CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Chung Liu Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Cheung Chairman
Yuan Fu Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Xiang Zhong General Manager-Paper Making Technology
Cheng Fei Zhang Deputy Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINE DRAGONS PAPER (HOLDINGS) LIMITED10.99%5 443
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-19.80%14 517
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-8.68%9 630
MONDI PLC-17.57%9 450
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.59.41%9 443
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-11.97%8 501
