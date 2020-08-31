Nine Dragons Paper : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2689)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 22 September 2020 (Tuesday) at Unit 1, 22/F., One Harbour Square, 181 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend.

By Order of the Board

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Cheng Wai Chu, Judy

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Cheung Yan, Mr. Liu Ming Chung, Mr. Zhang Cheng Fei, Mr. Lau Chun Shun, Mr. Ken Liu, Mr. Zhang Lianpeng and Mr. Zhang Yuanfu; the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Tam Wai Chu, Maria, Mr. Ng Leung Sing, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Chen Kefu.