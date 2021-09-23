Log in
Nine Energy Service : Ann G. Fox is 1st Female Marine Veteran in U.S. to Receive Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Award

09/23/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
HOUSTON, TEXAS September 23, 2021 - Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE), a leading oilfield services company that offers completion solutions, today announced that its President and CEO Ann G. Fox has been named the 2021 Semper Fidelis Award honoree by the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF). Fox is the first female in Texas and the first female marine veteran in the U.S. to receive the award in its 60-year history. Previous award recipients include President George W. Bush, The Honorable Rick Perry, The Honorable James A. Baker III and others.

Fox said, "I'm truly humbled to receive this award from the MCSF. This award is a testament to all the veterans across the country who have served and sacrificed for our country. I am deeply grateful for their service."

In the United States Marine Corps, Fox worked with a small team embedded in South of Iraq to ensure Iraqi Security Force combat operations were consistent with the application of U.S. counterinsurgency tactics. Following the Marine Corps, Fox served at SCF Partners, a private equity firm, specializing in investments in the energy services industry. Fox joined Nine in 2013 and has served in numerous roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Strategic Developments.

As President and CEO of Nine, Fox led the company's IPO in January 2018 and has since completed two significant technology acquisitions that helped launch two forward-leaning products, including the Breakthru™ Casing Floatation Device, and the Stinger™, a reliable dissolvable frac plug for any wellbore environment.

Fox continued, "It has been an honor to work with the amazing team at Nine. The innovation, grit and tenacity our team demonstrates everyday has enabled us to navigate these extremely uncertain times and continues to motivate and inspire me."

Disclaimer

Nine Energy Service Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
