NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/05/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and ask for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 19, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and enter passcode 13728777.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 498 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 46,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann G. Fox Chief Financial Officer & VP-Strategic Development
Guy Sirkes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.253.00%116
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED39.20%58 311
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY51.41%35 238
HALLIBURTON COMPANY69.52%34 838
NOV INC.48.63%7 908
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-9.90%4 218