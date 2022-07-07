Log in
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
07-07-2022
2.440 USD   +11.42%
06/24NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.(NYSE : NINE) dropped from Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.(NYSE : NINE) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.(NYSE : NINE) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (888) 437-3179 or International: (404) 267-0369 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 18, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and enter passcode 13731485.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71,7 M 71,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 45,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,19 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ann G. Fox Chief Financial Officer & VP-Strategic Development
Guy Sirkes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.119.00%72
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED11.29%46 263
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.21%27 076
HALLIBURTON COMPANY26.32%25 625
NOV INC.17.79%6 269
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-12.63%3 879