  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nine Energy Service, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NINE   US65441V1017

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
3.490 USD   +2.95%
05:31pNine Energy Service Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09/12Nine Energy Service Regains Compliance with NYSE Listing Requirements
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/06/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Monday, November 7, 2022, at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and ask for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call.” Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 21, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and enter passcode 13732302.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 562 M - -
Net income 2022 0,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -170x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
Ann G. Fox Chief Financial Officer & VP-Strategic Development
Guy Sirkes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.239.00%113
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.80%58 796
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.96%26 519
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.45%23 989
NOV INC.36.09%7 243
TECHNIPFMC PLC56.42%4 187