    NINE   US65441V1017

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47 2022-06-17 pm EDT
2.780 USD   -5.44%
02:53pNINE ENERGY SERVICE : Executes First Production Casing Job Leveraging New Swellable Additive Technology
PU
06/09NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Scorpion™ Composite Plug Sees Massive Sales
PU
05/05NINE ENERGY SERVICE : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
Nine Energy Service : Executes First Production Casing Job Leveraging New Swellable Additive Technology

06/17/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Nine Executes First Production Casing Job Leveraging New Swellable Additive Technology

Nine Energy Service completed a production casing job on a monitor well for one of the largest operators in New Mexico leveraging the new Swell Tech 150, a swellable additive that makes for a more flexible cement. The additive is a naturally occurring mineral that contains a surfactant coating to provide rapid dispersion when mixed with water and improves the mixability of the cement slurry.

Cementing Engineering Manager Russel Roberts said, "This is the first job of its kind for Nine after months of designing, testing, fluid modeling, and working with the operator's Houston team to ensure success. We are thrilled to announce that it went extremely well!"

Swell Tech 150 expands in the presence of hydrocarbons that can come from mud, pay zones, or injected fluids. The technology provides self-healing capabilities and enhances mechanical properties by making cement more pliable, which helps alleviate surviving stress which can be seen through a well's lifecycle. Enabling compressive strength development, the swellable additive aids in preventing lost circulation control and removes excess water.

Roberts continued, "Our success is due to partnering closely with the operator to ensure the concentration is maximized as much as possible while keeping slurry mixability and stability in mind. This technology is going to be a game-changer in cementing."

Disclaimer

Nine Energy Service Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 18:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 545 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,2 M 96,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 944
Free-Float 45,6%
Managers and Directors
Ann G. Fox Chief Financial Officer & VP-Strategic Development
Guy Sirkes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.194.00%96
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.63%54 390
HALLIBURTON COMPANY55.71%30 189
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY31.92%29 429
NOV INC.27.45%6 784
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-7.85%4 078