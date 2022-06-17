Nine Energy Service : Executes First Production Casing Job Leveraging New Swellable Additive Technology

Nine Energy Service completed a production casing job on a monitor well for one of the largest operators in New Mexico leveraging the new Swell Tech 150, a swellable additive that makes for a more flexible cement. The additive is a naturally occurring mineral that contains a surfactant coating to provide rapid dispersion when mixed with water and improves the mixability of the cement slurry.

Cementing Engineering Manager Russel Roberts said, "This is the first job of its kind for Nine after months of designing, testing, fluid modeling, and working with the operator's Houston team to ensure success. We are thrilled to announce that it went extremely well!"

Swell Tech 150 expands in the presence of hydrocarbons that can come from mud, pay zones, or injected fluids. The technology provides self-healing capabilities and enhances mechanical properties by making cement more pliable, which helps alleviate surviving stress which can be seen through a well's lifecycle. Enabling compressive strength development, the swellable additive aids in preventing lost circulation control and removes excess water.

Roberts continued, "Our success is due to partnering closely with the operator to ensure the concentration is maximized as much as possible while keeping slurry mixability and stability in mind. This technology is going to be a game-changer in cementing."