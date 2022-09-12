Nine Energy Service, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) (“Nine” or the “Company”) announced today that on September 9, 2022, Nine was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company has regained compliance with the quantitative continued listing standards. This decision comes as a result of the Company’s achievement of compliance with the NYSE’s minimum market capitalization and shareholders’ equity requirement over the past two quarters.

On January 5, 2022, the Company was notified by the NYSE of its noncompliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and last reported stockholders’ equity were both below $50 million.

Accordingly, the Company is no longer considered out of compliance with the continued listing standards and the below compliance “.BC” indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares. Additionally, the Company will no longer be noted as being below continued listing standards on the NYSE’s web site (www.nyse.com). In accordance with the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, the Company will be subject to a 12-month follow-up period within which the Company will be reviewed to ensure that the Company does not once again fall below any of the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.

