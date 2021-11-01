Log in
    NINE   US65441V1017

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
Nine Energy Service helps execute all-electric completion project for Northeast Natural Energy.

11/01/2021
HOUSTON, TX - November 1, 2021 - Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE), a leading oilfield services company that offers completion solutions, and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS") today announced the successful completion of an all-electric field trial for Northeast Natural Energy ("NNE"). NNE leveraged USWS' patented Clean Feet® fracturing technology to stimulate 589 total stages on nine wells across two pads, delivering an industry-leading low emission footprint as well as best-in-class completion efficiency.

"We were excited to be part of what was a successful completion of an all-electric pad with NNE and USWS," said Ann Fox, President and CEO of Nine. "Our wireline operations exclusively utilized turbine power and had no diesel usage for 46 days while completing 356 stages for NNE. At Nine, we continue to be focused on fielding technology that can both reduce GHG emissions, while maintaining or increasing efficiencies for our customers."

Throughout the course of the project, NNE eclipsed company records for most hours, stages and total sand and water pumped in a 24-hour period. Additionally, USWS estimates that by using Clean Fleet® technology, instead of conventional diesel fracturing equipment, NNE reduced its CO2-equivalent, NO2 and particulate matter emissions by 25%, 86% and 94%, respectively, and displaced approximately 1.5 million gallons of diesel fuel.

"We are very pleased with the results from our partnerships with U.S. Well Services and Nine Energy utilizing an all-electric fleet and electric wireline unit for the first time," said Criss VanGilder, Drilling and Completions Manager of Northeast Natural Energy. "We completed the longest laterals in our company's history on one of these locations, and the increased efficiency and reduction in emissions we experienced is something we are very proud of. We strive to be a leader in our industry in finding the most efficient and cleanest methods to complete our wells, and we are looking for more opportunities to utilize this technology."

"We are extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish with NNE and Nine over the course of the project," said Joel Broussard, USWS' President and CEO. "NNE is among the earliest adopters of advanced completions technology, and we look forward to building off of our recent success together and partnering with them again to deliver the lowest-emission, most efficient well completions in the industry."

Disclaimer

Nine Energy Service Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 19:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 346 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,3 M 58,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 734
Free-Float 58,0%
