Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nine Energy Service, Inc.    NINE

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nine Energy Service : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 20, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13718631.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
05:31pNINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release a..
BU
03/09NINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AQ
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finishing Mixed Amid Monday Slides for Crude Oil, ..
MT
03/08SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Overcoming Early Weakness Fueled by Lower Commodit..
MT
03/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PU
03/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
03/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Earnings Flash (NINE) NINE ENERGY SERVICE Reports Q4 Reve..
MT
03/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Earnings Flash (NINE) NINE ENERGY SERVICE Reports Q4 Loss..
MT
03/08NINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/02NINE ENERGY SERVICE  : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Ear..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 M - -
Net income 2021 -78,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,0 M 71,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 734
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nine Energy Service, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,44 $
Last Close Price 2,25 $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ann G. Fox President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Guy Sirkes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernie L. Danner Chairman
Clair Holley Chief Technology Officer
David Crombie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.-17.28%71
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.70%38 369
HALLIBURTON COMPANY12.49%18 892
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.92%16 285
NOV INC.-1.09%5 272
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-10.72%4 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ