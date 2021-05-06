Nine Energy Service : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Forward-Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward- looking statements may include statements about the volatility of future oil and natural gas prices; our ability to successfully manage our growth, including risks and uncertainties associated with integrating and retaining key employees of the businesses we acquire; availability of skilled and qualified labor and key management personnel; our ability to accurately predict customer demand; competition in our industry; governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; our ability to implement new technologies and services; availability and terms of capital; general economic conditions; operating hazards inherent in our industry; our financial strategy, budget, projections, operating results, cash flows and liquidity; and our plans, business strategy and objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could affect our operating results and performance, please see our final IPO prospectus, Current Reports on Form 8-K, Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which are available at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these known material risks occur, or should the underlying assumptions change or prove incorrect, our actual results, performance, achievements or plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements concerning us are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All information in this presentation is as of March 31, 2021 as indicated unless otherwise noted.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and return on invested capital (ROIC). These are not recognized measures under, or an alternative to, GAAP. The Company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. In particular, because of its limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in growth of the Company's business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the Company's obligations. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications and other published independent sources. Although the Company believes these third party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, the Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information.