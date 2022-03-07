Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nine Energy Service, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NINE   US65441V1017

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

(NINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in Bed Bath & Beyond, Nine Energy, Ion Geophysical, KLX Energy, or Pedevco?

03/07/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BBBY, NINE, IO, KLXE, and PED.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-bed-bath--beyond-nine-energy-ion-geophysical-klx-energy-or-pedevco-301496669.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
08:31aThinking about buying stock in Bed Bath & Beyond, Nine Energy, Ion Geophysical, KLX Ene..
PR
08:17aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
02/03Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Rele..
BU
02/01NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Better Cement And Reliable Repairs Advance Wellbore Integrity
PU
01/24NCS Multistage Wins $486,000 Damage Award in Patent Infringement Suit Against Nine Ener..
MT
01/24Nine Energy Service, Inc. Statement on U.S. District Court Decision
BU
01/24Energy Stocks Mounting Late Comeback Monday
MT
01/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements -..
PU
01/07NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing ..
AQ
01/07Nine Energy Service, Inc. Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Require..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.
More recommendations