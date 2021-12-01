Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
2.87 AUD   -2.38%
Nine Entertainment : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEC

12/01/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 02, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NECAI

PERFORMANCE RIGHT

2,212,184

01/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

122203892

1.3

ASX issuer code

NEC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NECAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

889,855

Michael Sneesby

Michael Sneesby

129,356

Maria Phillips

Hinterland Harmony Pty Ltd ATF

Hinterland Harmony Trust

166,007

Michael Stephenson

4 Boys Co Pty Ltd ATF The

Stephenson Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.nineforbrands.com.au/announcements/pdf/1557103

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

261,038

Number of +securities

1,951,146

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:30:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 545 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
Net income 2022 281 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 4 890 M 3 493 M 3 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,87 AUD
Average target price 3,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Sneesby Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Maria Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Peter Costello Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Jane West Independent Non-Executive Director
Samantha Louise Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED23.71%3 554
FOX CORPORATION22.63%19 814
DISCOVERY, INC.-22.67%15 282
RTL GROUP S.A.14.65%7 883
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.42.60%6 113
TEGNA INC.41.58%4 370