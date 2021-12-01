Nine Entertainment : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEC

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

NECAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 889,855 Michael Sneesby Michael Sneesby 129,356 Maria Phillips Hinterland Harmony Pty Ltd ATF Hinterland Harmony Trust 166,007 Michael Stephenson 4 Boys Co Pty Ltd ATF The Stephenson Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.nineforbrands.com.au/announcements/pdf/1557103

