Nine Entertainment : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NEC
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 02, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NECAI
PERFORMANCE RIGHT
2,212,184
01/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
122203892
1.3
ASX issuer code
NEC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
NECAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
1/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
889,855
Michael Sneesby
Michael Sneesby
129,356
Maria Phillips
Hinterland Harmony Pty Ltd ATF
Hinterland Harmony Trust
166,007
Michael Stephenson
4 Boys Co Pty Ltd ATF The
Stephenson Family Trust
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.nineforbrands.com.au/announcements/pdf/1557103
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
261,038
Number of +securities
1,951,146
Sales 2022
2 545 M
1 807 M
1 807 M
Net income 2022
281 M
200 M
200 M
Net Debt 2022
264 M
187 M
187 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,3x
Yield 2022
4,13%
Capitalization
4 890 M
3 493 M
3 473 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,03x
EV / Sales 2023
1,88x
Nbr of Employees
3 350
Free-Float
84,6%
