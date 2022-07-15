Log in
    NINE   CA65443J1066

NINE MILE METALS LTD.

(NINE)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.2250 CAD   -2.17%
Summary 
Summary

Nine Mile Metals : Announces Certified Drill Results Of (175.28 G/T Ag, 7.35 % Zn, 4.78 % Pb, 3.07 % Cu, and 1.69 G/T Au) Over 10.40m and commences the BHEM Survey On Their High-Grade Nine Mile Brook VMS Project

07/15/2022 | 09:14am EDT
VANCOUVER, B.C. Friday July 15, 2022 - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE:NINE, OTCQB:VMSXF, FSE:KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the certified ALS Global lab assay results for Hole NM220006, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

"The certified assays received from ALS Global on Hole #NM220006, continue to reflect the spectacular mineralogy observed in the drill target. I am very pleased to see numerous assay intervals greater than 20% combined Pb/Zn in addition to exceptional Ag and Au values. The geophysical team has arrived on site and will commence the Borehole Electro-Magnetic (BHEM) survey today," stated G. Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Nine Mile Technical Committee.

Eastern Geophysics arrives to begin BHEM Survey in Hole #NM220001:

Ryolite cap with massive sulphides extended from the Target Extension:

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

"Charles MaLette"
CEO, President, Director & Secretary
T: 604-428-5171
E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that the geophysical team has arrived on site and will commence the Borehole Electro-Magnetic (BHEM) survey today. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Disclaimer

Nine Mine Metals Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
