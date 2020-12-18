Even 'shocks' like COVID were on the radar's edge: Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - As 2020 proved beyond doubt, New
Year predictions can be of limited value.
But leftfield shocks like this year's devastating pandemic
were less "unpredictable" than many now make out. Sometimes
they're just hiding in plain view.
In January - before the COVID-19 crisis unfolded - the World
Economic Forum's annual global risks survey put the threat of
infectious diseases as "high impact" but relatively low
"likelihood".
Of two dozen or so mega-risks to the world economy, only
"weapons of mass destruction" and - perhaps ominously for next
year - "unmanageable inflation" were considered less likely.
But the attached report devoted a whole chapter to the
threat of unprepared and poorly funded healthcare systems. And
arguably it was this, as much as the deadliness of COVID-19 per
se, which forced the serial lockdowns of the world's major
economies and one of the deepest recessions in modern history.
"Health systems worldwide are still under-prepared for
significant outbreaks of other emerging infectious diseases,
such as SARS, Zika and MERS," according to January's WEF study,
released just before its annual gathering in Davos.
"A recent first-of-its-kind comprehensive assessment of
health security and related capabilities across 195 countries
found fundamental weaknesses around the world: no country is
fully prepared to handle an epidemic or pandemic," the report
outlined somewhat presciently.
"Our collective vulnerability to the societal and economic
impacts of infectious disease crises appears to be increasing."
Separately, the WEF cited estimates that flu pandemics could
cause annual average losses of 0.7% of world GDP, or about $570
billion, over the coming decades - in the same ballpark as
unchecked global warming.
That number now looks almost quaint against the 4.4%
shrinkage in world activity in 2020 alone.
It wasn't a prediction of COVID-19 obviously - but a stark
warning about how serious a pandemic could be. What made the
current health and economic crisis a shock when it unfolded was
that most governments, businesses and investors considered it to
be such a relatively unlikely event.
Looking at prior global shocks and dialling back 12 years,
Britain's Queen Elizabeth was reported to have responded to an
analysis of what caused the banking collapse and Great Recession
of 2008 with the question: "Why did no one see it coming?"
The most straightforward answer again was that all the
individual ingredients of the crisis were indeed clearly seen
back then - just not their confluence into one overarching and
almost existential financial collapse.
KNOWN UNKNOWNS
Looking ahead then, should markets consider all unlikely
events, from meteor strikes to nuclear armageddon?
Investors see it slightly differently. You can't hedge
against all eventualities or you'd have virtually no portfolio
left to manage.
But even though no one can see the future, you can avoid
being wiped out by such "tail risks" - the sort of things deemed
impossible to point-forecast over a 12-month horizon at least.
TS Lombard strategist Oliver Brennan said most lists of
"risks" discussed at this time of the year really fall into the
"known unknowns" category, the terminology former U.S. Defense
Secretary Donald Rumsfeld famously used around the 2003 invasion
of Iraq.
These are often things related to ebbs and flows of economic
cycles and earnings, policy moves or diaried political events.
"The most important takeaway from 2020 is that 'known
unknowns' are not true tail risks," he said. "It is what we have
no idea about which is the problem."
But even if, almost by definition, you can't predict a true
shock you can still position in markets against some of the
wilder price moves they trigger, Brennan said.
Despite - or maybe because of - record-high equity prices
and the convulsive year gone by, implied equity volatility and
hedging costs remain pricier than normal. But assumptions of
bond-yield suppression by central banks and benign inflation for
years mean interest-rate volatility stands out at 1.5 standard
deviations below its 10-year averages, he added.
Advising positioning in "swaptions" - or options in the
interest rate swaps area - to take advantage of that, he reckons
that would cover an unlikely inflation scare that raises fears
of more hawkish monetary policy - while also acting as a wider
portfolio hedge for resulting risk-off flows elsewhere.
Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank also said this
week that higher inflation remained on the radar despite being
an unlikely story for 2021. The centrality of ever easy monetary
policy to the whole public finance and markets edifice now makes
it a hugely heightened concern.
"We would not be completely relaxed about (the risk of
rising) inflation. This is a potential threat to monetary
policy," it said. "Concerns remain about high monetary
aggregates for example, and an upward spike in yields cannot be
ruled out."
Asset manager Ninety One also cited an unexpected inflation
uptick or sudden central bank angst about financial stability
as a potential "punch you don't see coming that knocks you out."
After this year's pandemic, it may well be worth considering
the WEF's other unlikely, high impact mega-risks from January -
and not the one about weapons of mass destruction.
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by Pravin Char)