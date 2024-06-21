Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two acquires 698,748 shares at 170.15 pence each, worth GBP1.2 million, on Thursday. Forty Two Point Two is the wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd directors Johan Schreuder and Malcolm Gray, and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director Adam Fletcher are also associates of the trust.

Current stock price in London: 174.30 pence, up 1.6% on Friday afternoon

12-month change: down 7.9%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR38.63, up 0.7%

12-month change: down 1.2%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

