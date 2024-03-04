Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two acquires 230,860 shares in Ninety One PLC at an average 163.0 pence each, worth GBP376,301, on Thursday and Friday. As at February 23, Forty Two Point Two held 28% shares in Ninety One. Forty Two Point Two is the wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd directors Johan Schreuder and Cora Kielblock, and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd directors Adam Fletcher and David McGillveray are also associates of the trust.

Current stock price in London: 164.30 pence, down 1.2% on Monday afternoon

12-month change: down 19%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR39.45, down 0.2%

12-month change: down 10%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

