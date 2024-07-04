Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two acquires 26,500 shares at 168.00 pence each, worth GBP44,520, on Monday and Tuesday. As at June 20, Forty Two Point Two owed about 29% in Ninety One, making it the leading shareholder. Forty Two Point Two is the wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd directors Johan Schreuder and Malcolm Gray, and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director Adam Fletcher are also associates of the trust.

Current stock price in London: 172.90 pence, down 0.3% on Thursday

12-month change: up 1.7%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR40.25

12-month change: down 0.5%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

