  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Ninety One Plc
  News
  Summary
    N91   GB00BJHPLV88

NINETY ONE PLC

(N91)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:36 2022-12-19 am EST
187.10 GBX   +1.35%
AN
12/14UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
IN BRIEF: Vehicle of CEO and CFO buys more shares in Ninety One

12/19/2022 | 08:18am EST
Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two buys around 50,000 shares at GBP1.85 each in Ninety One PLC, worth about GBP92,500, on Friday last week. Forty Two Point Two is wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd director Johan Schreuder, Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director Adam Fletcher and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director David McGillveray also ARE associates of the trust.

Earlier last week, Forty Two Point Two had bought 50,000 shares, worth GBP94,000.

Current stock price in London: 186.88 pence, up 1.2% on Monday

12-month change: down 29%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR39.29, down 1.8%

12-month change: down 28%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on NINETY ONE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 631 M 767 M 767 M
Net income 2023 156 M 190 M 190 M
Net cash 2023 368 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 6,94%
Capitalization 1 683 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 216
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NINETY ONE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ninety One Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINETY ONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 184,60 GBX
Average target price 198,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Chief Executive Officer
Kim Mary McFarland Finance Director & Executive Director
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gregg Brearley Head-Compliance
John Terence McNab Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINETY ONE PLC-33.41%2 045
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.52%105 170
UBS GROUP AG0.58%56 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.70%51 039
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.09%35 637
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.49%33 221