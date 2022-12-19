IN BRIEF: Vehicle of CEO and CFO buys more shares in Ninety One

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two buys around 50,000 shares at GBP1.85 each in Ninety One PLC, worth about GBP92,500, on Friday last week. Forty Two Point Two is wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd director Johan Schreuder, Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director Adam Fletcher and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director David McGillveray also ARE associates of the trust.

Earlier last week, Forty Two Point Two had bought 50,000 shares, worth GBP94,000.

Current stock price in London: 186.88 pence, up 1.2% on Monday

12-month change: down 29%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR39.29, down 1.8%

12-month change: down 28%

