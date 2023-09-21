Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two acquires 158,067 shares of Ninety One PLC at an average 168.00 pence each worth GBP266,133 in transactions on Monday and Tuesday. Over less than two months, Forty Two Point Two has bought additional 2.86 million shares worth GBP4.87 million.

Forty Two Point Two is wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd directors Johan Schreuder and Cora Kielblock, and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd directors Adam Fletcher and David McGillveray are also associates of the trust.

Current stock price in London: 169.50 pence, down 0.6% on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 15%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR38.91, down 2.0%

12-month change: down marginally

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

