Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ninety One Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N91   GB00BJHPLV88

NINETY ONE PLC

(N91)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:53:59 2023-03-23 am EDT
180.90 GBX   -0.06%
09:26aInvestment vehicle of executives ups stake in Ninety One
AN
03/22Asset Manager Ninety One Lifts Stake in Impala Platinum
MT
03/21Investors question Teck on climate even after Canadian miner's coal spin-out
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investment vehicle of executives ups stake in Ninety One

03/23/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two, a company associated with Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit and Chief Financial Officer Kim McFarland, buys 25,363 shares in Ninety One PLC at GBP1.73, worth GBP43,799, on Monday and Tuesday. Last week, Forty Two Point Two bought 165,707 shares worth GBP294,606.

Current stock price in London: 181.40 pence, up 0.1% on Thursday

12-month change: down 26%

Current Ltd stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR40.50, down 0.2%

12-month change: down 18%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NINETY ONE PLC
09:26aInvestment vehicle of executives ups stake in Ninety One
AN
03/22Asset Manager Ninety One Lifts Stake in Impala Platinum
MT
03/21Investors question Teck on climate even after Canadian miner's coal spin-out
RE
03/20Vehicle of executives acquires 166,000 shares in Ninety One
AN
03/16Investec experiencing strong performance despite "complex" backdrop
AN
03/14Vehicle of CEO and CFO acquires more shares in Ninety One
AN
03/13Vehicle of CEO and CFO still buying shares in Ninety One
AN
03/09Frontier countries to suffer most if Fed rate gets to 6% -analysts
RE
02/17Ninety One Group Announces Audit & Risk Committee Changes
CI
02/16Vehicle of CEO and CFO buys acquires in Ninety One
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NINETY ONE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 633 M 774 M 774 M
Net income 2023 156 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2023 301 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 7,10%
Capitalization 1 650 M 2 019 M 2 019 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 216
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NINETY ONE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ninety One Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINETY ONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 181,00 GBX
Average target price 199,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Chief Executive Officer
Kim Mary McFarland Finance Director & Executive Director
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gregg Brearley Head-Compliance
John Terence McNab Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINETY ONE PLC-2.64%2 019
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.51%97 401
UBS GROUP AG8.72%62 922
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.45%35 146
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.86%31 149
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.92%25 405
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer