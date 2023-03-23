Investment vehicle of executives ups stake in Ninety One

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two, a company associated with Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit and Chief Financial Officer Kim McFarland, buys 25,363 shares in Ninety One PLC at GBP1.73, worth GBP43,799, on Monday and Tuesday. Last week, Forty Two Point Two bought 165,707 shares worth GBP294,606.

Current stock price in London: 181.40 pence, up 0.1% on Thursday

12-month change: down 26%

Current Ltd stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR40.50, down 0.2%

12-month change: down 18%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

