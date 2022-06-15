Log in
    N91   GB00BJHPLV88

NINETY ONE PLC

(N91)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:23 2022-06-15 am EDT
199.75 GBX   +0.28%
NINETY ONE : Dealing in securities
PU
06/14NINETY ONE : Notice of AGM of Ninety One Plc and Ninety One Limited
PU
06/13NINETY ONE : Dealing in securities
PU
Ninety One : Dealing in securities

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Ninety One Limited

Ninety One plc

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 2019/526481/06

Registration number 12245293

JSE share code: NY1

LSE share code: N91

ISIN: ZAE000282356

JSE share code: N91

ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88

Notification of transactions by relevant Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, prescribed officers, company secretaries and associates.

As part of the dual listed company structure, Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited (together "Ninety One") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries and such persons' respective associates and persons closely associated with them, (ii) prescribed officers and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and such persons' respective associates and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors and company secretaries of major subsidiaries of Ninety One and such persons' respective associates, in the securities of Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Exit Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR"), the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA and/or the JSE Listings Requirements. Clearance was obtained for the below dealing in securities.

1

a)

2

a)

b)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated / associate

Legal person

Forty Two Point Two

Reason for the notification

Position/status

In terms of UK MAR, the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance

and Transparency Rules of the FCA, this notification concerns a

person closely associated with Hendrik du Toit and Kim McFarland,

each of whom is a Director of Ninety One plc (i.e. a PDMR).

In terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, Forty Two Point Two is

wholly owned by the Marathon Trust and the undermentioned

persons (who are directors of Ninety One plc, Ninety One Limited

and/or major subsidiaries of Ninety One) are beneficiaries of the

Marathon Trust. Forty Two Point Two is an associate of these

persons for the purpose of the JSE Listings Requirements:-

Hendrik du Toit - Director of Ninety One plc and Ninety

One Limited

Kim McFarland - Director of Ninety One plc and Ninety

One Limited

Johan Schreuder - Director of Ninety One Assurance

Limited

Adam Fletcher - Director of Ninety One Guernsey Limited

David McGillveray - Director of Ninety One Guernsey

Limited

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ninety One plc

b)

LEI

549300G0TJCT3K15ZG14

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

  1. each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each

Identification code

GB00BJHPLV88

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

a)

Price

GBP 1.991

Volume

387,088

b)

Price

GBP 1.986

Volume

85,000

d)

Date of the transaction

a) 13 June 2022

  1. 14 June 2022

e) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Date of release: 15 June 2022

JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Ninety One Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
