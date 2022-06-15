Ninety One : Dealing in securities

Ninety One Limited Ninety One plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 2019/526481/06 Registration number 12245293 JSE share code: NY1 LSE share code: N91 ISIN: ZAE000282356 JSE share code: N91 ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88

Notification of transactions by relevant Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, prescribed officers, company secretaries and associates.

As part of the dual listed company structure, Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited (together "Ninety One") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries and such persons' respective associates and persons closely associated with them, (ii) prescribed officers and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and such persons' respective associates and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors and company secretaries of major subsidiaries of Ninety One and such persons' respective associates, in the securities of Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Exit Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR"), the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA and/or the JSE Listings Requirements. Clearance was obtained for the below dealing in securities.