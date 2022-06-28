Ninety One : Dealing in securities

Notification of transactions by relevant Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, prescribed officers, company secretaries and associates.
As part of the dual listed company structure, Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited (together "Ninety One") notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries and such persons' respective associates and persons closely associated with them, (ii) prescribed officers and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and such persons' respective associates and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors and company secretaries of major subsidiaries of Ninety One and such persons' respective associates, in the securities of Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Exit Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR"), the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA and/or the JSE Listings Requirements. Clearance was obtained for the below dealing in securities.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated / associate
Legal person
Forty Two Point Two
Reason for the notification
Position/status
In terms of UK MAR, the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance
and Transparency Rules of the FCA, this notification concerns a
person closely associated with Hendrik du Toit and Kim McFarland,
each of whom is a Director of Ninety One plc (i.e. a PDMR).
In terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, Forty Two Point Two is
wholly owned by the Marathon Trust and the undermentioned
persons (who are directors of Ninety One plc, Ninety One Limited
and/or major subsidiaries of Ninety One) are beneficiaries of the
Marathon Trust. Forty Two Point Two is an associate of these
persons for the purpose of the JSE Listings Requirements:-
• Hendrik du Toit - Director of Ninety One plc and Ninety
One Limited
• Kim McFarland - Director of Ninety One plc and Ninety
One Limited
• Johan Schreuder - Director of Ninety One Assurance
Limited
• Adam Fletcher - Director of Ninety One Guernsey Limited
• David McGillveray - Director of Ninety One Guernsey
Limited
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Ninety One plc
LEI
549300G0TJCT3K15ZG14
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type
of instrument
Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each
Identification code
GB00BJHPLV88
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
GBP 1.9965
Volume
3,567
Date of the transaction
24 June 2022
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Date of release: 28 June 2022
JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd