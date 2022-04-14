Ninety One : Q4 2022 AUM update

Ninety One plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number 12245293
Date of registration: 4 October 2019
LSE share code: N91
JSE share code: N91
ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88
Q4 2022 AUM update
Ninety One Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 2019/526481/06
Date of registration: 18 October 2019
JSE share code: NY1
ISIN: ZAE000282356
Ninety One today confirms its assets under management at 31 March 2022 of £143.9 billion (31 March 2021: £130.9 billion; 31 December 2021: £141.7 billion).
Ninety One will publish its results for the financial year to 31 March 2022 on 18 May 2022.
For enquiries please contact:
Investor relations
Eva Hatfield
Media enquiries
Jeannie Dumas Kotie Bassoneva.hatfield@ninetyone.com+44 (0) 203 938 2908
jeannie.dumas@ninetyone.comkotie.basson@ninetyone.com
+44 (0) 793 170 7108 +27 (0) 82 375 1317
Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in Ninety One plc and its subsidiaries or Ninety One Limited and its subsidiaries (together, "Ninety One"), nor should it be construed as legal, tax, financial, investment or accounting advice.
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent investment manager, founded in South Africa in 1991. It operates and invests globally and offers a range of active strategies to its global client base. Ninety One is listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.
Date of release: 14 April 2022
JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd