Ninety One : Q4 2022 AUM update

Ninety One plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 12245293

Date of registration: 4 October 2019

LSE share code: N91

JSE share code: N91

ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88

Q4 2022 AUM update

Ninety One Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2019/526481/06

Date of registration: 18 October 2019

JSE share code: NY1

ISIN: ZAE000282356

Ninety One today confirms its assets under management at 31 March 2022 of £143.9 billion (31 March 2021: £130.9 billion; 31 December 2021: £141.7 billion).

Ninety One will publish its results for the financial year to 31 March 2022 on 18 May 2022.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an independent investment manager, founded in South Africa in 1991. It operates and invests globally and offers a range of active strategies to its global client base. Ninety One is listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

Date of release: 14 April 2022

JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd