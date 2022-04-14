Ninety One : Q4 2022 AUM update

Log in
Ninety One Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 AuM
MT
04/12NINETY ONE : Dealing in securities by employee benefit trusts
PU
04/12TRP121 : Notification of a disposal of beneficial interest in securities
PU
Q4 2022 AUM update

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Ninety One plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 12245293

Date of registration: 4 October 2019

LSE share code: N91

JSE share code: N91

ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88

Q4 2022 AUM update

Ninety One Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2019/526481/06

Date of registration: 18 October 2019

JSE share code: NY1

ISIN: ZAE000282356

Ninety One today confirms its assets under management at 31 March 2022 of £143.9 billion (31 March 2021: £130.9 billion; 31 December 2021: £141.7 billion).

Ninety One will publish its results for the financial year to 31 March 2022 on 18 May 2022.

For enquiries please contact:

Investor relations

Eva Hatfield

Media enquiries

Jeannie Dumas Kotie Bassoneva.hatfield@ninetyone.com+44 (0) 203 938 2908

jeannie.dumas@ninetyone.comkotie.basson@ninetyone.com

+44 (0) 793 170 7108 +27 (0) 82 375 1317

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in Ninety One plc and its subsidiaries or Ninety One Limited and its subsidiaries (together, "Ninety One"), nor should it be construed as legal, tax, financial, investment or accounting advice.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an independent investment manager, founded in South Africa in 1991. It operates and invests globally and offers a range of active strategies to its global client base. Ninety One is listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

Date of release: 14 April 2022

JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Ninety One Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
