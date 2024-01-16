Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Assets under management declined 6.2% to GBP124.2 billion for the third quarter that ended December 31, compared to GBP132.4 billion in the same quarter in 2022. On a quarterly basis, however, AuM inched up 0.9% from GBP123.1 billion for the second quarter that ended September 30. Ninety One will publish its fourth-quarter AuM on April 16.

Ninety One maintains that the general authority to issue shares for cash is important in keeping "flexibility and optionality" in its capital management. At an annual general meeting late in July last year, 20.39% of shareholders rejected the general authority to issue shares for cash resolution. Says it recognises shareholder concerns over the dilution of their rights and investments. Reiterates that it has no intention to issue new shares under the general authority. Adds that it will continue to engage with a wide range of shareholders in the coming months to further understand their position on share issuance under the general authority.

Current Johannebsurg stock price: ZAR42.68, down 0.3% on Tuesday morning

12-month change: up 4.1%

London stock price: 181.90 pence

12-month change: down 8.6%

