Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Assets under management decline 2.6% to GBP126.0 billion on March 31 - the end of Ninety One's financial fourth quarter - compared to GBP129.3 billion in the same period in 2023. But AuM rises 1.4% from GBP124.2 billion at the end of the third quarter on December 31. Ninety One will publish its annual financial results on June 5.

Johannesburg stock price: ZAR39.12

12-month change: down 5.3%

London stock price: 169.50 pence

12-month change: down 9.0%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

