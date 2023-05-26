Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ninety One Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N91   GB00BJHPLV88

NINETY ONE PLC

(N91)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-05-25 am EDT
160.70 GBX   -2.13%
01:58aNinety One directors buy GBP330,000 worth of shares
AN
05/23Ashmore, GMO join Ghana bondholder group steering committee -sources
RE
05/22Ninety One directors buy GBP250,000 worth of shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ninety One directors buy GBP330,000 worth of shares

05/26/2023 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based group - Forty Two Point Two, a company associated with Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit and Chief Financial Officer Kim McFarland, buy 202,510 shares at GBP1.63 each on Wednesday, worth GBP330,091.

Current stock price in London: 160.20 pence each, down 1.4% on Friday morning

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR3,825.00, down 1.4% on Friday afternoon

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NINETY ONE PLC
01:58aNinety One directors buy GBP330,000 worth of shares
AN
05/23Ashmore, GMO join Ghana bondholder group steering committee -sources
RE
05/22Ninety One directors buy GBP250,000 worth of shares
AN
05/19Ninety One directors buy GBP330,000 worth of shares
AN
05/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.35% After Corporate Updates; Melrose Industries Shines on Guidan..
DJ
05/17Transcript : Ninety One Group, 2023 Earnings Call, May 17, 2023
CI
05/17Ninety One annual profit drops as risk-aversion takes toll
AN
05/17UK's Ninety One Logs Lower FY23 Profit, Revenue
MT
05/17Earnings Flash (N91.L) NINETY ONE Posts FY23 EPS GBX18.20
MT
05/17Earnings Flash (N91.L) NINETY ONE Posts FY23 Net Revenue GBP627.1M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NINETY ONE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 634 M 782 M 782 M
Net income 2023 156 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2023 281 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,33x
Yield 2023 8,04%
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 806 M 1 806 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart NINETY ONE PLC
Duration : Period :
Ninety One Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINETY ONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 160,70 GBX
Average target price 186,69 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Chief Executive Officer
Kim Mary McFarland Finance Director & Executive Director
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gregg Brearley Head-Compliance
John Terence McNab Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINETY ONE PLC-13.56%1 806
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.79%98 921
UBS GROUP AG2.70%58 288
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.99%50 650
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.69%36 444
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.20%31 865
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer