Ninety One directors buy GBP330,000 worth of shares

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based group - Forty Two Point Two, a company associated with Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit and Chief Financial Officer Kim McFarland, buy 202,510 shares at GBP1.63 each on Wednesday, worth GBP330,091.

Current stock price in London: 160.20 pence each, down 1.4% on Friday morning

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR3,825.00, down 1.4% on Friday afternoon

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.