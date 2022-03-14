Log in
    N91   GB00BJHPLV88

NINETY ONE PLC

(N91)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/14 11:40:10 am
243.5 GBX   +2.31%
TRP121: Notification of a disposal of beneficial interest in securities

03/14/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Ninety One Limited

Ninety One plc

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 2019/526481/06

Registration number 12245293

JSE share code: NY1

LSE share code: N91

ISIN: ZAE000282356

JSE share code: N91

ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88

As part of the dual-listed company structure, Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited (the "Companies") notify both the LSE and the JSE of the following disposal of a beneficial interest in securities.

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF A DISPOSAL OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Ninety One Limited (the "Company") has received notification from Coronation Asset Management (Proprietary) Limited ("Coronation") on 14 March 2022 of the disposal of a beneficial interest in securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests of the securities of that class held by Coronation are now 9.97% of the total issued securities of the class. The previous beneficial interest held was 10.14%.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Ninety One Limited has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

14 March 2022

The Companies accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement to the extent that it relates to the Companies confirming receipt of the section 122 notices. To the best of their knowledge and belief, the Companies have not omitted any information which is likely to affect the import of the information.

JSE Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Ninety One Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
