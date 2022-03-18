Ninety One Limited Ninety One plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 2019/526481/06 Registration number 12245293 JSE share code: NY1 LSE share code: N91 ISIN: ZAE000282356 JSE share code: N91 ISIN: GB00BJHPLV88

As part of the dual-listed company structure, Ninety One plc and Ninety One Limited (the "Companies") notify both the LSE and the JSE of the following acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities.

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SECURITIES

In compliance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act"), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Ninety One Limited has received notification from Investec Limited ("Investec") of the acquisition by Investec of Ninety One Limited ordinary shares such that Investec's total direct and indirect beneficial interest is now 30.34% of Ninety One Limited.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Ninety One Limited has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

18 March 2022

The Companies accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement to the extent that it relates to the Companies confirming receipt of the section 122 notices. To the best of their knowledge and belief, the Companies have not omitted any information which is likely to affect the import of the information.

