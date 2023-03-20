Vehicle of executives acquires 166,000 shares in Ninety One

Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two buys 165,707 shares in Ninety One PLC for GBP294,606.4 in two separate transactions on Thursday and Friday last week. Last week, this associate also acquired 200,000 shares in Ninety One PLC for GBP386,250 on Monday last week. Around two weeks ago, it bought 123,490 shares worth GBP240,806.

Forty Two Point Two is wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd director Johan Schreuder, Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director Adam Fletcher and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd director David McGillveray are also associates of the trust.

Current stock price in London: 176.80 pence, up 0.3% on Monday

12-month change: down 27%

Current Ltd stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR39.71, up 3.5%

12-month change: down 19%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.