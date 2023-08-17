Ninety One PLC and Ltd - London and Cape Town-based money manager - Forty Two Point Two buys 283,295 shares in Ninety One PLC at 1.66 pence each on Wednesday. The aggregate value of transactions is GBP470,269. This month, Forty Two Point Two has bought 214,999 shares for GBP357,928.

Forty Two Point Two is wholly owned by the Marathon Trust. Chief Executive Hendrik du Toit and Finance Director Kim McFarland are associated with the trust. Ninety One Assurance Ltd directors Johan Schreuder and Cora Kielblock, and Ninety One Guernsey Ltd directors Adam Fletcher and David McGillveray are also associates of the trust.

Current stock price in London: 165.80 pence, down 0.1% on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 21%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR39.87, down 0.2%

12-month change: down 5.0%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

