--Battery-materials company Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology is looking at listing part of its business in South Korea, as the Shanghai-listed company looks to avoid tariffs and get access to subsidies under new U.S. legislation, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--According to the FT, Ronbay, which makes high-nickel cathode materials, is weighing a South Korea IPO in the next two years to address the new rules under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which blocks components from so-called foreign entities of concern from consumer tax credits and subjects them to additional tariffs.

