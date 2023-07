Ningbo Runhe High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of silicone deep-processing products. The Company is also engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of textile printing and dyeing auxiliary products. The Company's main products include silicone oil, finishing auxiliaries, as well as other textile auxiliaries. The Company's products are applied in textile printing and dyeing, pesticides, non-ferrous metal die-casting, coatings and light-emitting diode (LED) packaging. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

Sector Commodity Chemicals