HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Conditions are favourable for Vietnam and China to develop cross-border transport infrastructure to support bilateral trade and investment, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

Ha was speaking at a meeting in Hanoi with Wang Bin, General Manager of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

Vietnam and China signed dozens of cooperation documents during a visit to Hanoi by Chinese President Xi Jinping in December, including on strengthening Vietnam-China railway cooperation and funding for cross-border railway development.

"Transport connection infrastructure will be a symbol of the cooperation between the two countries," Ha said at the meeting.

Vietnam also welcomes Chinese investment, including that of PowerChina, in renewable energy, he said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)