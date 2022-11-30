Advanced search
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-30 am EST
5894.00 JPY   +0.44%
Amazon records biggest ever Thanksgiving shopping weekend

11/30/2022 | 10:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it recorded its biggest ever Thanksgiving weekend this year as shoppers, undeterred by inflation, scooped up everything from New Balance sneakers to Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

Fire TV Sticks, AirPods and Champion clothing were among the top-selling items, Amazon said.

The National Retail Federation said on Tuesday a record number of 196.7 million people shopped during the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, while Adobe Analytics said Cyber Monday sales rose to $11.3 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day in history.

Amazon in October hosted a second Prime Day-like event offering steep holiday discounts, while rivals ranging from Walmart Inc to Best Buy Co Inc also launched their own sales events to lure shoppers.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 0.90% 329.795 Delayed Quote.-41.99%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.25% 92.105 Delayed Quote.-44.56%
BEST BUY CO., INC. -0.25% 83.83 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.44% 5894 Delayed Quote.9.38%
WALMART INC. -0.69% 151.97 Delayed Quote.5.72%
All news about NINTENDO CO., LTD.
11/28Japan's Nikkei slips amid China COVID worries; tech shares slide
RE
11/27Japan's Nikkei sinks as China COVID worries weigh; tech shares slide
RE
11/25Thin Black Friday crowds mark U.S. holiday shopping kickoff
RE
11/25More Black Friday shoppers return to stores, chasing deals
RE
11/24Nintendo Sells 10 Million Copies of Latest Pokemon Games in First Three Days
MT
11/24Potential Ease in US Monetary Tightening Props Up Japanese Shares; Mazda Boosts Electri..
MT
11/20Nikkei little changed, pinned down by rates worry
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 729 B 12 496 M 12 496 M
Net income 2023 459 B 3 318 M 3 318 M
Net cash 2023 1 580 B 11 420 M 11 420 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 3,47%
Capitalization 6 862 B 49 588 M 49 588 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 84,9%
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 868,00 JPY
Average target price 6 940,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuntaro Furukawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Ko Shiota General Manager-Technology Development
Satoru Shibata Executive Officer
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.9.38%49 369
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-2.65%1 754
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.14.56%836
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED-42.99%416
FRIENDTIMES INC.-28.26%276
THUNDERFUL GROUP AB-70.82%112