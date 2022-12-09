Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-09 am EST
5716.00 JPY   +0.18%
02:51pBiden faces uphill battle in spat with Microsoft over Activision deal
RE
12:21pAnalysts Divided Over Microsoft-Activision Deal's Fate After FTC Challenge
MT
12/08Activision CEO and Microsoft president comment on US lawsuit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden faces uphill battle in spat with Microsoft over Activision deal

12/09/2022 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration may struggle to convince a judge to stop Microsoft Corp's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision, because of the voluntary concessions offered by the tech giant to allay fears it could dominate the gaming market, antitrust experts said.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the transaction on Thursday, arguing that the merger would allow Microsoft's Xbox to get exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony's PlayStation out in the cold.

The Biden administration has sought to reinvigorate antitrust enforcement, with the FTC and Justice Department challenging many more deals than most recent predecessors in industries as disparate as publishing, a variety of medical fields, defense and home hardware.

Microsoft, which said yesterday it is confident in its case, is seeking to close the biggest gaming industry deal in history to rapidly expand its portfolio of popular games and catch up to bigger rivals.

Fixes proposed by Microsoft, including a 10-year commitment to offer "Call of Duty," its popular first-person shooter series, to Nintendo Co Ltd platforms and Sony's PlayStation, give the company a good shot at winning over the FTC judge who will hear the case, lawyers said.

"The legal precedent is not on the side of the FTC," said Andre Barlow, an antitrust lawyer at Doyle, Barlow & Mazard PLLC. "We've had at least three judges that have accepted remedies by the merging parties," he added.

Barlow pointed to three recent mergers challenged by the FTC or Justice Department that were ultimately allowed to proceed. In all three cases, UnitedHealth Group's purchase of Change Healthcare, AT&T's bid for Time Warner and Grail's acquisition by Illumina, the buyers offered remedies aimed at blunting antitrust concerns.

Those cases share something else in common with the proposed Microsoft deal: in each instance, a company would merge with a supplier in a so-called "vertical" merger. Judges tend to view such deals more favorably than "horizontal" mergers, where a company seeks to scoop up a rival, experts said.

"Vertical merger challenges are really difficult to win so it will be an uphill battle for the FTC," said Roger Alford, who teaches law at the University of Notre Dame.

Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said in a note that the FTC lawsuit gave Microsoft a roadmap for allaying antitrust concerns by offering further concessions: It could agree to offer Activision games to rivals for the same price, quality and release date as for Xbox.

UNITED STATES NOT THE ONLY GAME IN TOWN

But even if Microsoft can prevail over the FTC in a U.S. court, it still has to satisfy skeptical regulators in Europe.

"The fact that the FTC is taking a run at the transaction" will embolden the European Union, said William Kovacic, a former FTC chair who now teaches at the George Washington University Law School.

In its complaint, the FTC said that Microsoft had previously told European regulators that they had no incentive to make games from the 2021 ZeniMax acquisition exclusive but then did so with some games.

Reuters reported last month that Microsoft was expected to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to the deal. The deadline for the European Commission to set out a formal list of competition concerns is next month.

"There is a strong possibility that the EC will prohibit the merger and they don't have to go to court," said Seth Bloom of Bloom Strategic Counsel.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alexandra Alper and Anna Driver)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A10 NETWORKS, INC. -2.46% 18.825 Delayed Quote.16.41%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.69% 75.275 Delayed Quote.12.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.01% 247.35 Delayed Quote.-26.44%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.18% 5716 Delayed Quote.6.36%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.30% 10910 Delayed Quote.-26.32%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. -0.60% 544.5 Delayed Quote.8.12%
All news about NINTENDO CO., LTD.
02:51pBiden faces uphill battle in spat with Microsoft over Activision deal
RE
12:21pAnalysts Divided Over Microsoft-Activision Deal's Fate After FTC Challenge
MT
12/08Activision CEO and Microsoft president comment on US lawsuit
AN
12/08Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
RE
12/08Nintendo, Microsoft Sign 10-Year Call of Duty Agreement
MT
12/08Dismal Economic Reports Knock Down Japanese Shares; SoftBank CEO Ups Stake in Conglomer..
MT
12/07Trending: Microsoft Would Allow Access to Activision's Call of Duty
DJ
12/07Global markets live: Glencore, Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Amazon...
MS
12/07Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo
RE
12/07Recession ahead
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 729 B 12 662 M 12 662 M
Net income 2023 458 B 3 355 M 3 355 M
Net cash 2023 1 595 B 11 677 M 11 677 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 6 655 B 48 800 M 48 723 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
EV / Sales 2024 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 716,00 JPY
Average target price 6 928,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuntaro Furukawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Ko Shiota General Manager-Technology Development
Satoru Shibata Executive Officer
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.6.36%48 637
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-1.64%1 811
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.13.19%837
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED-34.27%506
FRIENDTIMES INC.-28.99%275
CI GAMES S.A.74.27%113