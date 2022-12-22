Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-22 am EST
5629.00 JPY   +1.61%
01:52aJapan's Nikkei gains first time in a week as BOJ shock eases; Toshiba soars
RE
12/20Video gamers sue Microsoft in U.S. court to stop Activision takeover
RE
12/13Microsoft says it offered to agree to FTC consent decree on 'Call of Duty' games
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei gains first time in a week as BOJ shock eases; Toshiba soars

12/22/2022 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended higher on Thursday, for the first time in more than a week, as investors bought back shares that had been beaten down by the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) surprise policy tweak earlier this week.

Automaker shares rebounded strongly after the yen showed signs of stabilizing, and the real estate sector rallied as long-term bond yields also calmed down after steep climbs.

Toshiba ended 4.25% higher and was up as much as 7.61% at one point after local media reported that the company's preferred bidder, Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), is set to seal a $10.6 billion loan this week.

The Nikkei share average ended the day up 0.46% at 26,507.87, after dipping as low as 26,269.80 in the previous session for the first time since Oct. 13.

The last time the benchmark had a winning day was Dec. 14, as it was buffetted not just by the BOJ's hawkish twist, but by U.S. recession fears.

"The BOJ decision was a massive surprise, but the markets seem be digesting it bit by bit," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"For the rest of the year, the Nikkei will probably fluctuate around the current level of about 26,500, but in the new year, the focus should be back on U.S. inflation and the economic outlook."

The broader Topix gained 0.78% on Thursday to 1,908.17.

Real estate was the best-performing Topix sector, gaining 2.5%. Mitsui Fudosan jumped 4.3% and Sumitomo Realty rallied 3.6%.

The transport equipment sector also stood out, rising 1.6% as the yen stabilized after a spike to a 4-1/2-month peak on Tuesday. A stronger yen reduces the value of overseas revenue.

Toyota climbed 1.83% and Nissan rose 2.15%.

Nintendo, another big exporter, gained 1.61%. (Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.Vs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.29% 89.17 Delayed Quote.5.55%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 159.842 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.17% 97.075 Delayed Quote.6.48%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 140.394 Delayed Quote.7.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.01% 1.595736 Delayed Quote.3.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.09% 0.6993 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 4.30% 2449 Delayed Quote.3.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.15% 83.397 Delayed Quote.6.27%
NIKKEI 225 0.46% 26507.87 Real-time Quote.-7.72%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.61% 5629 Delayed Quote.3.26%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.15% 422.3 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.49% 5256 Delayed Quote.31.35%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 3.60% 3220 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
TOPIX INDEX 0.78% 1908.17 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 4.25% 4535 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.95% 7310 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.83% 1841 Delayed Quote.-14.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.41% 131.889 Delayed Quote.14.62%
All news about NINTENDO CO., LTD.
01:52aJapan's Nikkei gains first time in a week as BOJ shock eases; Toshiba soars
RE
12/20Video gamers sue Microsoft in U.S. court to stop Activision takeover
RE
12/13Microsoft says it offered to agree to FTC consent decree on 'Call of Duty' games
RE
12/12Japan's Nikkei hits 2-wk high as mood improves before U.S. CPI, Fed meet
RE
12/12Japan's Nikkei falls as tech stocks drag ahead of Fed meet
RE
12/11Japan's Nikkei slips on caution before Fed decision; tech stocks slide
RE
12/09Biden faces uphill battle in spat with Microsoft over Activision deal
RE
12/09Analysts Divided Over Microsoft-Activision Deal's Fate After FTC Challenge
MT
12/08Activision CEO and Microsoft president comment on US lawsuit
AN
12/08Microsoft gaming ambitions hobbled as U.S. seeks to block Activision deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NINTENDO CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 724 B 13 055 M 13 055 M
Net income 2023 458 B 3 465 M 3 465 M
Net cash 2023 1 595 B 12 073 M 12 073 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 3,60%
Capitalization 6 450 B 48 827 M 48 827 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NINTENDO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5 540,00 JPY
Average target price 6 928,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuntaro Furukawa Manager-Corporate Planning
Ko Shiota General Manager-Technology Development
Satoru Shibata Executive Officer
Hajime Murakami General Manager-Administration & Head-IR
Katsuhiro Umeyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NINTENDO CO., LTD.3.26%48 827
INTERNATIONAL GAMES SYSTEM CO.,LTD.6.94%1 853
TOMY COMPANY, LTD.13.01%869
IDREAMSKY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.12%609
GUANGZHOU WAHLAP TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED-40.36%452
FRIENDTIMES INC.-28.99%274