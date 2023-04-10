Japanese shares end higher on firm global economic outlook

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks closed
higher on Monday, with the yen a touch weaker, on hopes the
global economy could hold up in the face of high inflation and
interest rates, but moves were modest ahead of Bank of Japan
Governor Kazuo Ueda's first news conference.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to close at
27,633.66, and the broader Topix gained 0.56% to
1,976.53.
Markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by wild swings in
global interest rate expectations, which can form the basis for
equity valuations and the growth outlook. However, projections
have lately been stabilising around bets that a peak for U.S.
interest rates is close at hand, and steady U.S. labour data
last week fed hopes that the economic damage may not be so bad.
"Japanese equities rose on expectations that the U.S. labour
market will remain firm," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo,
though gains were capped without much else to guide trade.
Markets in Hong Kong, Europe and the U.S. were closed on
Friday and several remain shut on Monday for Easter.
Among gainers were Disney Park operator Oriental Land Co
, up 2.67% to close at a one-year high, as investors
cheered the ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nintendo
shares rose 4%. A weaker yen boosts earnings for exporters.
The rates-sensitive insurance and banking
sectors steadied, with the indexes up 1.21% and 0.62%,
respectively.
Shipping firms rose 2.86% to lead gains among the
33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with Nippon
Yusen jumping 3.54% to become the top gainer on the
Nikkei.
Later in the day, Ueda is due to make his first news
conference as BOJ governor, with investors looking for clues on
whether he plans to shift away from ultra-easy policy settings.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Writing and additional
reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Rashmi Aich)