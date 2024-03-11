JPMorgan Growth Arm Backs Cyber Business Eye Security

European Union rule changes and a talent shortage are driving investor interest in cybersecurity.

Dongfeng Motor Shares Slump After Profit Warning

Dongfeng Motor's shares slumped after the Chinese automaker said it expects to swing to loss for 2023 amid intensifying competition.

CATL Shares Rise After JV News, Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Contemporary Amperex Technology's shares surged Monday on multiple drivers, including news of a collaboration with Chinese companies Xiaomi and BAIC Motor, as well as an upgrade by Morgan Stanley.

Nvidia's Supercharged Investment Strategy Is About More Than Returns

The chip maker more than tripled its investments last year as the company seeks to stay ahead of AI developments.

Wall Street Predicted a Blockbuster. Now the Drug May Be Withdrawn.

Amylyx's ALS drug failed a late-stage trial, raising questions about the future of the drug and the company itself.

Nintendo Plans New Super Mario Bros. Movie

Nintendo and animation studio Illumination will produce a new animated film based on the videogame franchise, following the blockbuster success of last year's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

TikTok Crackdown Shifts Into Overdrive, With Sale or Shutdown on Table

Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision, has floated the idea of buying TikTok to potential partners.

Justice Department Opens Probe, Interviews Crew in Alaska Airlines Blowout

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

A Year After Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse, the Rules Are Still Catching Up

New proposed regulations won't address some root causes of regional banking malaise.

Surge Pricing Is Coming to More Menus Near You

Restaurants are experimenting with technology that can move prices up and down based on demand and staffing.

