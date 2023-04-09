Advanced search
    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
04/10 am EDT
5403.00 JPY   +3.94%
04/09Nikkei nudges higher as rates outlook clears
RE
04/04Nintendo Agrees to Free Repair in EU of Unresponsive Nintendo Switch Controllers
MT
04/04Nintendo to repair for free unresponsive game controllers, EU says
RE
Nikkei nudges higher as rates outlook clears

04/09/2023 | 10:46pm EDT
TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks found a footing on Monday, with the yen a touch weaker, on hopes the global economy can hold up in the face of high inflation and interest rates, though moves were modest ahead Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's first news conference.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.4% to 27,633 by the mid-session break and the broader Topix gained 0.6%.

Markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by wild swings in global interest rate expectations, which can form the basis for equity valuations and the growth outlook. However, projections have lately been stabilising around bets that a peak for U.S. interest rates is close at hand, and steady U.S. labour data last week fed hopes that the economic damage may not be so bad.

"Japanese equities rose on expectations that the U.S. labour market will remain firm," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo, though gains were capped without much else to guide trade.

Markets in Hong Kong, Europe and the U.S. were closed on Friday and several remain shut on Monday for Easter.

Among gainers were Disney Park operator Oriental Land Co , up about 3% to a one-year high as investors cheered the ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nintendo shares rose nearly 4%. A weaker yen boosts earnings for exporters.

The rates-sensitive insurance and banking sectors steadied, with the indexes up 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Shares of office-equipment focused Konica Minolta were among the largest losers on the Nikkei, down 1.6% and on a four-day losing streak.

Later on Monday, Ueda is due to make his first news conference as BOJ governor, with markets looking for clues on whether he plans to shift away from ultra-easy policy settings. (Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo. Writing and additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
