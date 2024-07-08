Annual Report 2024
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Table of Contents
II.
Business Overview
10
1.
Management policy, management environment, issues to address
10
2.
Approach to and initiatives for sustainability
11
3.
Risk factors
14
4.
Analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flow by management
17
5.
Material contracts, etc
20
6.
Research and development activities
21
III.
Equipment and Facilities
22
1.
Overview of capital investments
22
2.
Major facilities
22
3.
Plans for new installation and retirement of equipment and facilities, etc
23
IV.
Profile of the Company
24
1.
Status of shares and other relevant matters
24
2.
Status of acquisition of treasury shares and other relevant matters
30
3.
Dividend policy
31
4.
Corporate governance
32
V.
Financial Information
51
Consolidated financial statements, etc
51
Documents hereto titled "Annual Report" are based on the Company's Annual Securities Report (Japanese only) prepared following the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the purpose of providing accurate financial information and other information in a manner that is easy to understand. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.
[NOTE: Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements]
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and are prepared on the basis of accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards. The financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements in Japan. The financial statements of consolidated subsidiaries outside of Japan are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements of their countries of domicile and no adjustment has been made to their financial statements in consolidation to the extent that significant differences do not occur, as allowed under the generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.
Each amount in the accompanying consolidated financial statements is rounded down to the nearest one million yen or one billion yen. Consequently, the totals shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts.
The consolidated financial statements presented herein are stated in Japanese yen, the currency of the country in which the Company is incorporated and operates. The rate of ¥151 to 1 USD, the approximate current rate of exchange on March 31, 2024, has been applied for the purpose of presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in U.S. dollars. These amounts in U.S. dollars are included solely for convenience and are unaudited. These translations do not imply that the actual Japanese yen amounts have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are not intended to present the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan.
Information on the Company
I. Overview of the Company
1. Key financial data and trends
Consolidated financial data
Fiscal year
80th
81st
82nd
83rd
84th
Fiscal year ended March 31
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
¥1,308,519
¥1,758,910
¥1,695,344
¥1,601,677
¥1,671,865
USD 11,071
(Millions of dollars)
Operating profit
(Millions of yen)
352,370
640,634
592,760
504,375
528,941
3,502
(Millions of dollars)
Ordinary profit
(Millions of yen)
360,461
678,996
670,813
601,070
680,497
4,506
(Millions of dollars)
Profit attributable to owners of
parent
258,641
480,376
477,691
432,768
490,602
3,249
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of dollars)
Comprehensive income
(Millions of yen)
236,490
527,951
530,498
486,661
573,849
3,800
(Millions of dollars)
Net assets
(Millions of yen)
1,540,900
1,874,614
2,069,310
2,266,466
2,604,998
17,251
(Millions of dollars)
Total assets
(Millions of yen)
1,934,087
2,446,918
2,662,384
2,854,284
3,151,394
20,870
(Millions of dollars)
Net assets per share
(Yen)
1,293.35
1,573.48
1,763.56
1,946.55
2,236.45
14
(Dollars)
Profit per share
(Yen)
217.12
403.26
404.67
371.41
421.39
2
(Dollars)
Diluted profit per share
(Yen)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Dollars)
Capital adequacy ratio
79.66
76.60
77.71
79.40
82.62
-
(%)
Return on equity (ROE)
17.53
28.13
24.23
19.96
20.15
-
(%)
Price earnings ratio (PER)
19.16
15.33
15.24
13.82
19.45
-
(Times)
Cash flows from operating
activities
347,753
612,106
289,661
322,843
462,097
3,060
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of dollars)
Cash flows from investing
activities
(188,433)
(136,533)
93,699
111,507
(630,632)
(4,176)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of dollars)
Cash flows from financing
activities
(111,031)
(194,938)
(337,010)
(290,973)
(236,958)
(1,569)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of dollars)
Cash and cash equivalents at
end of period
(Millions of yen)
¥621,402
¥932,079
¥1,022,718
¥1,194,569
¥853,432
USD 5,651
(Millions of dollars)
Number of employees (Persons)
6,200
6,574
6,717
7,317
7,724
-
(Notes) 1. Effective from the beginning of the 82nd fiscal year (ended March 31, 2022), the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 of March 31, 2020)." The accounting standard has been applied to the major management indicators for the 82nd fiscal year onward.
- "Diluted profit per share" is not noted because the Company has not issued any dilutive shares.
- The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Net
assets per share and profit per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the 80th fiscal year.
2. History
November 1947
Established as Marufuku Co., Ltd. in Higashikawara-cho, Imagumano, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto,
Japan as a manufacturer/distributor of Japanese playing cards (karuta) and western playing cards.
September 1949
Changed the company's name to Marufuku Karuta Hanbai Co., Ltd.
March 1950
Changed the company's name to Nintendo Karuta Co., Ltd. and took over karuta manufacturing
operations of Yamauchi Nintendo & Co. (currently Yamauchi Co., Ltd.)
July 1951
Changed the company's name to Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd.
September 1959
Moved the headquarters to 60 Kamitakamatsu-cho, Fukuine, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, Japan.
September 1961
Established the Tokyo Branch in Tokyo, Japan.
January 1962
Listed stock on the Second Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange and on the Kyoto Stock
Exchange.
October 1963
Changed the company's name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. (current trade name).
July 1970
Stock listing was changed to the First Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange.
April 1980
Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., in New York, U.S.A.
February 1982
Established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc. (currently a consolidated
subsidiary), in Washington, U.S.A. and merged the New York subsidiary into it through an
absorption-type merger.
July 1983
Listed stock on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
November 1983
Established a new plant in Makishima-cho, Uji City, Kyoto, Japan (currently Uji Plant).
February 1990
Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Europe GmbH, in Germany (currently
Nintendo of Europe AG, a consolidated subsidiary).
November 2000
Moved the headquarters to 11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan (current
location).
July 2006
Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Korea Co., Ltd., in South Korea (currently
a consolidated subsidiary).
June 2016
Transitioned to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee.
April 2017
Acquired shares of JESNET Co. Ltd. and changed its trade name to Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd.
(currently a consolidated subsidiary).
April 2022
Transitioned to the Prime Market from the First Section due to the market restructuring of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
3. Description of business
In the field of home entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates (composed of 28 subsidiaries and five associates as of March 31, 2024), primarily engage in the development, manufacture and sales of entertainment products. Nintendo's major products are computer-enhanced "dedicated video game platforms," character merchandise, and playing cards. "Dedicated video game platforms" are defined as hardware and software for the handheld systems and home consoles developed by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates, manufactured by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and sold mainly by its subsidiaries and associates in Japan and other countries. Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates have also entered into businesses utilizing IP such as visual content and mobile applications.
The positions of Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its main subsidiaries and associates are described below. Segment information is omitted as Nintendo operates as a single business segment.
- Development
Nintendo Co., Ltd.; Nintendo Technology Development Inc.; Nintendo Software Technology Corporation; Retro Studios, Inc.; Next Level Games Inc.; Nintendo European Research and Development SAS; iQue (China) Ltd.; ND CUBE Co., Ltd.; 1-UP Studio Inc.; MONOLITH SOFTWARE INC.; Mario Club Co., Ltd.; SRD Co., Ltd.; Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.; Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd.
- Manufacture Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Sales
Nintendo Co., Ltd.; Nintendo of America Inc.; Nintendo of Canada Ltd.; Nintendo of Europe AG; Nintendo Ibérica, S.A.; Nintendo Australia Pty Limited; Nintendo of Korea Co., Ltd.; Nintendo (Hong Kong) Limited; Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd.
4. Subsidiaries and associates
- Consolidated subsidiaries
Relationship with Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Percentage
(the "Company")
Share capital
Description
of voting
Concurrent positions
Name of company
Location
or investments
of principal
rights held
held by directors
in capital
business
by the
Director
Employee
Loans
Business transactions
Leasing of
Company
of the
of the
fixed assets
Company
Company
(number)
(number)
Nintendo of
Thousands of
Purchase of products
U.S.
USD
Sales
100
-
-
-
manufactured by the
-
America Inc. *1, 2
110,000
Company
Purchase of products
Nintendo of Canada
Thousands of
100
manufactured by the
Canada
CAD
Sales
-
-
-
Company from
-
Ltd.
(100)
4,000
Nintendo of America
Inc.
Nintendo of Europe
Thousands of
Purchase of products
Germany
EUR
Sales
100
-
1
-
manufactured by the
-
AG *1, 2
30,000
Company
Purchase of products
Nintendo Ibérica,
Thousands of
100
manufactured by the
Spain
EUR
Sales
-
-
-
Company from
-
S.A.
(100)
3,000
Nintendo of Europe
AG
Nintendo Australia
Thousands of
Purchase of products
Australia
AUD
Sales
100
-
1
-
manufactured by the
-
Pty Limited
8,500
Company
Nintendo of Korea
Millions of
Purchase of products
Korea
KRW
Sales
100
-
4
-
manufactured by the
-
Co., Ltd. *1
25,000
Company
Purchase of products
manufactured by the
Nintendo (Hong
Thousands of
Company and
China
HKD
Sales
100
-
3
-
entrusted purchase of
-
Kong) Limited
49,300
parts for products
manufactured by the
Company
Nintendo
USD
Entrusted
Technology
U.S.
Development
100
1
1
-
development of
-
1
Development Inc.
hardware OS etc.
Nintendo Software
Thousands of
Entrusted
Technology
U.S.
USD
Development
100
1
1
-
development of
-
Corporation
20
software
Retro Studios, Inc.
Thousands of
Entrusted
U.S.
USD
Development
100
1
-
-
development of
-
*1
10,001
software
Next Level Games
Thousands of
Entrusted
Canada
CAD
Development
100
1
-
-
development of
-
Inc.
11
software
Nintendo European
Thousands of
Entrusted
Research and
France
EUR
Development
100
-
1
-
development of
-
Development SAS
300
software
iQue (China) Ltd.
Millions of
Entrusted
China
CNY
Development
100
-
1
-
development of
-
*1
254
software
Leasing of
Nintendo Sales Co.,
Chiyoda-ku,
Millions of
Purchase of products
buildings,
JPY
Sales
100
-
6
-
manufactured by the
etc. owned
Ltd. *1, 2
Tokyo
300
Company
by the
Company
ND CUBE Co., Ltd.
Chuo-ku,
Millions of
Entrusted
JPY
Development
99
-
2
-
development of
-
Tokyo
483
software
Leasing of
1-UP Studio Inc.
Chiyoda-ku,
Millions of
Entrusted
buildings,
JPY
Development
100
-
3
-
development of
etc. owned
Tokyo
90
software
by the
Company
MONOLITH
Meguro-ku,
Millions of
Entrusted
JPY
Development
97
-
3
-
development of
-
SOFTWARE INC.
Tokyo
75
software
Relationship with Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Percentage
(the "Company")
Share capital
Description
of voting
Concurrent positions
Name of company
Location
or investments
of principal
rights held
held by directors
in capital
business
by the
Director
Employee
Loans
Business transactions
Leasing of
Company
of the
of the
fixed assets
Company
Company
(number)
(number)
Leasing of
Mario Club Co.,
Higashiyama
Millions of
Entrusted inspection
buildings,
JPY
Development
100
-
4
-
etc. owned
Ltd.
-ku, Kyoto
of software etc.
450
by the
Company
SRD Co., Ltd.
Shimogyo-
Millions of
Entrusted
JPY
Development
100
-
2
-
development of
-
ku, Kyoto
50
software
Leasing of
Nintendo Pictures
Chiyoda-ku,
Millions of
Entrusted planning
buildings,
JPY
Development
100
-
3
-
and production of
etc. owned
Co., Ltd.
Tokyo
34
visual content
by the
Company
Entrusted
Leasing of
Nintendo Systems
Millions of
buildings,
Shibuya-ku,
development and
JPY
Development
80
1
5
-
etc. owned
Co., Ltd. *1
Tokyo
operation of systems,
5,000
by the
etc.
Company
(Notes) 1. There are five other consolidated subsidiaries not listed above.
- Figures in parentheses in "Percentage of voting rights held by the Company" represent the proportion of indirect ownership.
- Companies marked with *1 are specified subsidiaries.
- Proportion of sales of consolidated subsidiaries marked with *2, excluding inter-company transactions of sales, over total sales on a consolidated basis surpasses 10%. Major financial information is as follows.
Name of company
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit
Total net assets
Total assets
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Nintendo of
682,006
88,559
68,353
521,885
756,349
America Inc.
Nintendo of
385,273
13,041
9,364
151,787
258,372
Europe AG
Nintendo Sales
223,959
13,159
9,100
63,046
85,166
Co., Ltd.
Name of company
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit
Total net assets
Total assets
(Millions of dollars)
(Millions of dollars)
(Millions of dollars)
(Millions of dollars)
(Millions of dollars)
Nintendo of
4,516
586
452
3,456
5,008
America Inc.
Nintendo of
2,551
86
62
1,005
1,711
Europe AG
Nintendo Sales
1,483
87
60
417
564
Co., Ltd.
- Associates accounted for using equity method
Relationship with the Company
Percentage
Concurrent positions
Share capital
Description
of voting
Name of company
Location
held by directors
or investments
of principal
rights held
Leasing of
Director
Employee
in capital
business
by the
Loans
Business transactions
of the
of the
fixed assets
Company
Company
Company
(number)
(number)
Sales and
Purchase of products
The Pokémon
Millions of
manufactured by the
Minato-ku,
licensing of
JPY
32
1
-
-
Company and entrusted
-
Company
Tokyo
Pokémon
365
manufacturing of
related goods
products
(Note) There are three associates accounted for using equity method other than the one shown above.
5. Employees
Segment information is omitted as Nintendo (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) operates as a single business segment.
(1) Information about group
As of March 31, 2024
Number of employees (persons)
7,724
(Note) Number of employees represents the number of persons employed, excluding persons seconded from the Company group to outside the Company group, but including persons seconded to the Company group from outside the Company group. It also includes part-time workers hired on a regular basis.
(2) Information about reporting company
As of March 31, 2024
Number of employees
Average age
Average length of service
Average annual salary
(persons)
(years)
(years)
2,814
40.2
13.9
9,626,857 yen
(USD 63,754)
(Notes) 1. Number of employees represents the number of persons employed, excluding persons seconded from the Company to outside the Company, but including persons seconded to the Company from outside the Company.
2. Average annual salary is the amount paid inclusive of tax in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, including extra wages and bonuses.
-
Labor unions
Labor unions do not exist in the Company but have been formed at some of its consolidated subsidiaries. Labor-management relations have been good, and there are no particular matters to be noted.
