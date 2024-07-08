Annual Report 2024

for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

Information on the Company

I.

Overview of the Company

1.

Key financial data and trends

2.

History

3.

Description of business

4.

Subsidiaries and associates

5.

Employees

II.

Business Overview

1.

Management policy, management environment, issues to address

2.

Approach to and initiatives for sustainability

3.

Risk factors

4.

Analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flow by management

5.

Material contracts, etc

6.

Research and development activities

III.

Equipment and Facilities

1.

Overview of capital investments

2.

Major facilities

3.

Plans for new installation and retirement of equipment and facilities, etc

IV.

Profile of the Company

1.

Status of shares and other relevant matters

2.

Status of acquisition of treasury shares and other relevant matters

3.

Dividend policy

4.

Corporate governance

V.

Financial Information

Consolidated financial statements, etc

Documents hereto titled "Annual Report" are based on the Company's Annual Securities Report (Japanese only) prepared following the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the purpose of providing accurate financial information and other information in a manner that is easy to understand. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

[NOTE: Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements]

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and are prepared on the basis of accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards. The financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements in Japan. The financial statements of consolidated subsidiaries outside of Japan are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements of their countries of domicile and no adjustment has been made to their financial statements in consolidation to the extent that significant differences do not occur, as allowed under the generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

Each amount in the accompanying consolidated financial statements is rounded down to the nearest one million yen or one billion yen. Consequently, the totals shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts.

The consolidated financial statements presented herein are stated in Japanese yen, the currency of the country in which the Company is incorporated and operates. The rate of ¥151 to 1 USD, the approximate current rate of exchange on March 31, 2024, has been applied for the purpose of presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in U.S. dollars. These amounts in U.S. dollars are included solely for convenience and are unaudited. These translations do not imply that the actual Japanese yen amounts have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are not intended to present the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan.

Information on the Company

I. Overview of the Company

1. Key financial data and trends

Consolidated financial data

Fiscal year

80th

81st

82nd

83rd

84th

Fiscal year ended March 31

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

¥1,308,519

¥1,758,910

¥1,695,344

¥1,601,677

¥1,671,865

USD 11,071

(Millions of dollars)

Operating profit

(Millions of yen)

352,370

640,634

592,760

504,375

528,941

3,502

(Millions of dollars)

Ordinary profit

(Millions of yen)

360,461

678,996

670,813

601,070

680,497

4,506

(Millions of dollars)

Profit attributable to owners of

parent

258,641

480,376

477,691

432,768

490,602

3,249

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of dollars)

Comprehensive income

(Millions of yen)

236,490

527,951

530,498

486,661

573,849

3,800

(Millions of dollars)

Net assets

(Millions of yen)

1,540,900

1,874,614

2,069,310

2,266,466

2,604,998

17,251

(Millions of dollars)

Total assets

(Millions of yen)

1,934,087

2,446,918

2,662,384

2,854,284

3,151,394

20,870

(Millions of dollars)

Net assets per share

(Yen)

1,293.35

1,573.48

1,763.56

1,946.55

2,236.45

(Dollars)

Profit per share

(Yen)

217.12

403.26

404.67

371.41

421.39

(Dollars)

Diluted profit per share

(Yen)

-

-

-

-

-

(Dollars)

Capital adequacy ratio

79.66

76.60

77.71

79.40

82.62

(%)

Return on equity (ROE)

17.53

28.13

24.23

19.96

20.15

(%)

Price earnings ratio (PER)

19.16

15.33

15.24

13.82

19.45

(Times)

Cash flows from operating

activities

347,753

612,106

289,661

322,843

462,097

3,060

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of dollars)

Cash flows from investing

activities

(188,433)

(136,533)

93,699

111,507

(630,632)

(4,176)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of dollars)

Cash flows from financing

activities

(111,031)

(194,938)

(337,010)

(290,973)

(236,958)

(1,569)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of dollars)

Cash and cash equivalents at

end of period

(Millions of yen)

¥621,402

¥932,079

¥1,022,718

¥1,194,569

¥853,432

USD 5,651

(Millions of dollars)

Number of employees (Persons)

6,200

6,574

6,717

7,317

7,724

(Notes) 1. Effective from the beginning of the 82nd fiscal year (ended March 31, 2022), the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29 of March 31, 2020)." The accounting standard has been applied to the major management indicators for the 82nd fiscal year onward.

  1. "Diluted profit per share" is not noted because the Company has not issued any dilutive shares.
  2. The Company enacted a 10-for-1 stock split of its common stock with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Net
assets per share and profit per share are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the 80th fiscal year.

2. History

November 1947

Established as Marufuku Co., Ltd. in Higashikawara-cho, Imagumano, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto,

Japan as a manufacturer/distributor of Japanese playing cards (karuta) and western playing cards.

September 1949

Changed the company's name to Marufuku Karuta Hanbai Co., Ltd.

March 1950

Changed the company's name to Nintendo Karuta Co., Ltd. and took over karuta manufacturing

operations of Yamauchi Nintendo & Co. (currently Yamauchi Co., Ltd.)

July 1951

Changed the company's name to Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd.

September 1959

Moved the headquarters to 60 Kamitakamatsu-cho, Fukuine, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto, Japan.

September 1961

Established the Tokyo Branch in Tokyo, Japan.

January 1962

Listed stock on the Second Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange and on the Kyoto Stock

Exchange.

October 1963

Changed the company's name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. (current trade name).

July 1970

Stock listing was changed to the First Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange.

April 1980

Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., in New York, U.S.A.

February 1982

Established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc. (currently a consolidated

subsidiary), in Washington, U.S.A. and merged the New York subsidiary into it through an

absorption-type merger.

July 1983

Listed stock on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

November 1983

Established a new plant in Makishima-cho, Uji City, Kyoto, Japan (currently Uji Plant).

February 1990

Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Europe GmbH, in Germany (currently

Nintendo of Europe AG, a consolidated subsidiary).

November 2000

Moved the headquarters to 11-1Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan (current

location).

July 2006

Established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Nintendo of Korea Co., Ltd., in South Korea (currently

a consolidated subsidiary).

June 2016

Transitioned to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee.

April 2017

Acquired shares of JESNET Co. Ltd. and changed its trade name to Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd.

(currently a consolidated subsidiary).

April 2022

Transitioned to the Prime Market from the First Section due to the market restructuring of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange.

3. Description of business

In the field of home entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates (composed of 28 subsidiaries and five associates as of March 31, 2024), primarily engage in the development, manufacture and sales of entertainment products. Nintendo's major products are computer-enhanced "dedicated video game platforms," character merchandise, and playing cards. "Dedicated video game platforms" are defined as hardware and software for the handheld systems and home consoles developed by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates, manufactured by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and sold mainly by its subsidiaries and associates in Japan and other countries. Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and associates have also entered into businesses utilizing IP such as visual content and mobile applications.

The positions of Nintendo Co., Ltd. and its main subsidiaries and associates are described below. Segment information is omitted as Nintendo operates as a single business segment.

- Development

Nintendo Co., Ltd.; Nintendo Technology Development Inc.; Nintendo Software Technology Corporation; Retro Studios, Inc.; Next Level Games Inc.; Nintendo European Research and Development SAS; iQue (China) Ltd.; ND CUBE Co., Ltd.; 1-UP Studio Inc.; MONOLITH SOFTWARE INC.; Mario Club Co., Ltd.; SRD Co., Ltd.; Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.; Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd.

  • Manufacture Nintendo Co., Ltd.
  • Sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.; Nintendo of America Inc.; Nintendo of Canada Ltd.; Nintendo of Europe AG; Nintendo Ibérica, S.A.; Nintendo Australia Pty Limited; Nintendo of Korea Co., Ltd.; Nintendo (Hong Kong) Limited; Nintendo Sales Co., Ltd.

4. Subsidiaries and associates

  1. Consolidated subsidiaries

Relationship with Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Percentage

(the "Company")

Share capital

Description

of voting

Concurrent positions

Name of company

Location

or investments

of principal

rights held

held by directors

in capital

business

by the

Director

Employee

Loans

Business transactions

Leasing of

Company

of the

of the

fixed assets

Company

Company

(number)

(number)

Nintendo of

Thousands of

Purchase of products

U.S.

USD

Sales

100

-

-

-

manufactured by the

-

America Inc. *1, 2

110,000

Company

Purchase of products

Nintendo of Canada

Thousands of

100

manufactured by the

Canada

CAD

Sales

-

-

-

Company from

-

Ltd.

(100)

4,000

Nintendo of America

Inc.

Nintendo of Europe

Thousands of

Purchase of products

Germany

EUR

Sales

100

-

1

-

manufactured by the

-

AG *1, 2

30,000

Company

Purchase of products

Nintendo Ibérica,

Thousands of

100

manufactured by the

Spain

EUR

Sales

-

-

-

Company from

-

S.A.

(100)

3,000

Nintendo of Europe

AG

Nintendo Australia

Thousands of

Purchase of products

Australia

AUD

Sales

100

-

1

-

manufactured by the

-

Pty Limited

8,500

Company

Nintendo of Korea

Millions of

Purchase of products

Korea

KRW

Sales

100

-

4

-

manufactured by the

-

Co., Ltd. *1

25,000

Company

Purchase of products

manufactured by the

Nintendo (Hong

Thousands of

Company and

China

HKD

Sales

100

-

3

-

entrusted purchase of

-

Kong) Limited

49,300

parts for products

manufactured by the

Company

Nintendo

USD

Entrusted

Technology

U.S.

Development

100

1

1

-

development of

-

1

Development Inc.

hardware OS etc.

Nintendo Software

Thousands of

Entrusted

Technology

U.S.

USD

Development

100

1

1

-

development of

-

Corporation

20

software

Retro Studios, Inc.

Thousands of

Entrusted

U.S.

USD

Development

100

1

-

-

development of

-

*1

10,001

software

Next Level Games

Thousands of

Entrusted

Canada

CAD

Development

100

1

-

-

development of

-

Inc.

11

software

Nintendo European

Thousands of

Entrusted

Research and

France

EUR

Development

100

-

1

-

development of

-

Development SAS

300

software

iQue (China) Ltd.

Millions of

Entrusted

China

CNY

Development

100

-

1

-

development of

-

*1

254

software

Leasing of

Nintendo Sales Co.,

Chiyoda-ku,

Millions of

Purchase of products

buildings,

JPY

Sales

100

-

6

-

manufactured by the

etc. owned

Ltd. *1, 2

Tokyo

300

Company

by the

Company

ND CUBE Co., Ltd.

Chuo-ku,

Millions of

Entrusted

JPY

Development

99

-

2

-

development of

-

Tokyo

483

software

Leasing of

1-UP Studio Inc.

Chiyoda-ku,

Millions of

Entrusted

buildings,

JPY

Development

100

-

3

-

development of

etc. owned

Tokyo

90

software

by the

Company

MONOLITH

Meguro-ku,

Millions of

Entrusted

JPY

Development

97

-

3

-

development of

-

SOFTWARE INC.

Tokyo

75

software

Relationship with Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Percentage

(the "Company")

Share capital

Description

of voting

Concurrent positions

Name of company

Location

or investments

of principal

rights held

held by directors

in capital

business

by the

Director

Employee

Loans

Business transactions

Leasing of

Company

of the

of the

fixed assets

Company

Company

(number)

(number)

Leasing of

Mario Club Co.,

Higashiyama

Millions of

Entrusted inspection

buildings,

JPY

Development

100

-

4

-

etc. owned

Ltd.

-ku, Kyoto

of software etc.

450

by the

Company

SRD Co., Ltd.

Shimogyo-

Millions of

Entrusted

JPY

Development

100

-

2

-

development of

-

ku, Kyoto

50

software

Leasing of

Nintendo Pictures

Chiyoda-ku,

Millions of

Entrusted planning

buildings,

JPY

Development

100

-

3

-

and production of

etc. owned

Co., Ltd.

Tokyo

34

visual content

by the

Company

Entrusted

Leasing of

Nintendo Systems

Millions of

buildings,

Shibuya-ku,

development and

JPY

Development

80

1

5

-

etc. owned

Co., Ltd. *1

Tokyo

operation of systems,

5,000

by the

etc.

Company

(Notes) 1. There are five other consolidated subsidiaries not listed above.

  1. Figures in parentheses in "Percentage of voting rights held by the Company" represent the proportion of indirect ownership.
  2. Companies marked with *1 are specified subsidiaries.
  3. Proportion of sales of consolidated subsidiaries marked with *2, excluding inter-company transactions of sales, over total sales on a consolidated basis surpasses 10%. Major financial information is as follows.

Name of company

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit

Total net assets

Total assets

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Nintendo of

682,006

88,559

68,353

521,885

756,349

America Inc.

Nintendo of

385,273

13,041

9,364

151,787

258,372

Europe AG

Nintendo Sales

223,959

13,159

9,100

63,046

85,166

Co., Ltd.

Name of company

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit

Total net assets

Total assets

(Millions of dollars)

(Millions of dollars)

(Millions of dollars)

(Millions of dollars)

(Millions of dollars)

Nintendo of

4,516

586

452

3,456

5,008

America Inc.

Nintendo of

2,551

86

62

1,005

1,711

Europe AG

Nintendo Sales

1,483

87

60

417

564

Co., Ltd.

  1. Associates accounted for using equity method

Relationship with the Company

Percentage

Concurrent positions

Share capital

Description

of voting

Name of company

Location

held by directors

or investments

of principal

rights held

Leasing of

Director

Employee

in capital

business

by the

Loans

Business transactions

of the

of the

fixed assets

Company

Company

Company

(number)

(number)

Sales and

Purchase of products

The Pokémon

Millions of

manufactured by the

Minato-ku,

licensing of

JPY

32

1

-

-

Company and entrusted

-

Company

Tokyo

Pokémon

365

manufacturing of

related goods

products

(Note) There are three associates accounted for using equity method other than the one shown above.

5. Employees

Segment information is omitted as Nintendo (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) operates as a single business segment.

(1) Information about group

As of March 31, 2024

Number of employees (persons)

7,724

(Note) Number of employees represents the number of persons employed, excluding persons seconded from the Company group to outside the Company group, but including persons seconded to the Company group from outside the Company group. It also includes part-time workers hired on a regular basis.

(2) Information about reporting company

As of March 31, 2024

Number of employees

Average age

Average length of service

Average annual salary

(persons)

(years)

(years)

2,814

40.2

13.9

9,626,857 yen

(USD 63,754)

(Notes) 1. Number of employees represents the number of persons employed, excluding persons seconded from the Company to outside the Company, but including persons seconded to the Company from outside the Company.

  1. 2. Average annual salary is the amount paid inclusive of tax in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, including extra wages and bonuses.

  2. Labor unions
    Labor unions do not exist in the Company but have been formed at some of its consolidated subsidiaries. Labor-management relations have been good, and there are no particular matters to be noted.

