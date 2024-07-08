Documents hereto titled "Annual Report" are based on the Company's Annual Securities Report (Japanese only) prepared following the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the purpose of providing accurate financial information and other information in a manner that is easy to understand. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

[NOTE: Basis of Presenting Consolidated Financial Statements]

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries are compiled from the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company as required by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and are prepared on the basis of accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards. The financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries in Japan are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements in Japan. The financial statements of consolidated subsidiaries outside of Japan are prepared on the basis of the accounting and relevant legal requirements of their countries of domicile and no adjustment has been made to their financial statements in consolidation to the extent that significant differences do not occur, as allowed under the generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

Each amount in the accompanying consolidated financial statements is rounded down to the nearest one million yen or one billion yen. Consequently, the totals shown in the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not necessarily agree with the sums of the individual amounts.

The consolidated financial statements presented herein are stated in Japanese yen, the currency of the country in which the Company is incorporated and operates. The rate of ¥151 to 1 USD, the approximate current rate of exchange on March 31, 2024, has been applied for the purpose of presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in U.S. dollars. These amounts in U.S. dollars are included solely for convenience and are unaudited. These translations do not imply that the actual Japanese yen amounts have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are not intended to present the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in countries and jurisdictions other than Japan.

