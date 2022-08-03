Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes) (1.0MB)
08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Financial Results Explanatory Material
1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
August 3, 2022
1
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
1
1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook
2
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
2
Consolidated Financial Highlights
FY22/Q1 FY23/Q1 Comparison
Net sales
322.6
bn yen
307.4
bn yen
-4.7
%
Operating profit
119.7
bn yen
101.6
bn yen
-15.1
%
Operating profit ratio
37.1
%
33.1
%
-4.0
pt.
Ordinary profit
128.6
bn yen
166.7
bn yen
+29.6 %
Net profit
92.7
bn yen
118.9
bn yen
+28.3
%
Net profit ratio
28.7
%
38.7
%
+10.0
pt.
• Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent
• FY = Fiscal Year
FY23 indicates the period between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
3
Year-on-year,net sales for the first quarter declined by 4.7% to 307.4 billion yen, operating profit declined by 15.1% to 101.6 billion yen, ordinary profit increased by 29.6% to 166.7 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 28.3% to 118.9 billion yen.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
3
Consolidated Sales
FY22/Q1
FY23/Q1
Comparison
Net sales
322.6 bn yen
307.4
bn yen
-4.7%
Dedicated video game platform*1
308.9 bn yen
295.6
bn yen
-4.3%
Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2
13.1
bn yen
10.9
bn yen
-16.8%
Playing cards, etc.
0.5
bn yen
0.8
bn yen
+56.9 %
*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.
*2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: +26.5 billion yen
FY23/Q1 Regional Sales Ratio
10.0% 20.1%
Japan
26.1%
The Americas
Europe
43.8%
Other
Proportion of overseas sales: 79.9%
4
Sales from our dedicated video game business declined by 4.3% year-on-year to 295.6 billion yen. Positive factors included the depreciation of the yen and the addition of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model with its high unit price to the hardware lineup, but hardware production was impacted by factors such as the global shortage of semiconductor components, resulting in a decrease in hardware shipments and subsequent decline in overall sales.
Looking at our mobile and IP related business, royalty income remained stable and income from smart-device content declined year-on-year, causing overall sales to decrease by 16.8% for a total of 10.9 billion yen.
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
4
Gross Profit
FY22/Q1
FY23/Q1
Comparison
Gross profit
192.8 bn yen
184.5
bn yen
-4.3%
Gross profit ratio
59.8 %
60.0
%
+0.2 pt.
Main Variable Factors
FY22/Q1
FY23/Q1
Comparison
Proportion of hardware
47.6 %
43.8
-3.8pt.
sales*1
%
Proportion of first-party
72.3 %
76.3
+4.0 pt.
software sales*2
%
Proportion of digital
46.9 %
53.0
+6.1 pt.
sales*2
%
Average
1 USD
109.46 yen
129.66
yen
+20.20 yen
exchange rate
1 Euro
131.87 yen
138.10
yen
+6.23 yen
*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales
5
*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales
Gross profit declined by 4.3% year-on-year to 184.5 billion yen due to the decrease in net sales.
Although first-party software and digital sales accounted for a larger percentage of overall software sales, the gross profit margin remained at the same level as the same period last year, due to the addition of Nintendo Switch
- OLED Model to the hardware lineup with its lower profit margin compared to other models, and the increase in component costs due to factors such as the semiconductor shortage.
Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:08 UTC.