    7974   JP3756600007

NINTENDO CO., LTD.

(7974)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-03 am EDT
56700.00 JPY   -1.90%
NINTENDO : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes) (1.0MB)
PU
Nintendo First-Quarter Net Profit Rose 28% on Forex Gains
DJ
Japan's Nikkei rises as investors pick up firms with positive earnings
RE
Nintendo : Financial Results Explanatory Material (with Notes) (1.0MB)
08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT

08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Financial Results Explanatory Material

1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

August 3, 2022

1

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

1

1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook

2

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2

Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY22/Q1 FY23/Q1 Comparison

Net sales

322.6

bn yen

307.4

bn yen

-4.7

%

Operating profit

119.7

bn yen

101.6

bn yen

-15.1

%

Operating profit ratio

37.1

%

33.1

%

-4.0

pt.

Ordinary profit

128.6

bn yen

166.7

bn yen

+29.6 %

Net profit

92.7

bn yen

118.9

bn yen

+28.3

%

Net profit ratio

28.7

%

38.7

%

+10.0

pt.

• Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent

• FY = Fiscal Year

FY23 indicates the period between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

3

  • Year-on-year,net sales for the first quarter declined by 4.7% to 307.4 billion yen, operating profit declined by 15.1% to 101.6 billion yen, ordinary profit increased by 29.6% to 166.7 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 28.3% to 118.9 billion yen.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3

Consolidated Sales

FY22/Q1

FY23/Q1

Comparison

Net sales

322.6 bn yen

307.4

bn yen

-4.7%

Dedicated video game platform*1

308.9 bn yen

295.6

bn yen

-4.3%

Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2

13.1

bn yen

10.9

bn yen

-16.8%

Playing cards, etc.

0.5

bn yen

0.8

bn yen

+56.9 %

*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.

*2 Includes income from smart-device content and royalty income.

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: +26.5 billion yen

FY23/Q1 Regional Sales Ratio

10.0% 20.1%

Japan

26.1%

The Americas

Europe

43.8%

Other

Proportion of overseas sales: 79.9%

4

  • Sales from our dedicated video game business declined by 4.3% year-on-year to 295.6 billion yen. Positive factors included the depreciation of the yen and the addition of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model with its high unit price to the hardware lineup, but hardware production was impacted by factors such as the global shortage of semiconductor components, resulting in a decrease in hardware shipments and subsequent decline in overall sales.
  • Looking at our mobile and IP related business, royalty income remained stable and income from smart-device content declined year-on-year, causing overall sales to decrease by 16.8% for a total of 10.9 billion yen.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4

Gross Profit

FY22/Q1

FY23/Q1

Comparison

Gross profit

192.8 bn yen

184.5

bn yen

-4.3%

Gross profit ratio

59.8 %

60.0

%

+0.2 pt.

Main Variable Factors

FY22/Q1

FY23/Q1

Comparison

Proportion of hardware

47.6 %

43.8

-3.8pt.

sales*1

%

Proportion of first-party

72.3 %

76.3

+4.0 pt.

software sales*2

%

Proportion of digital

46.9 %

53.0

+6.1 pt.

sales*2

%

Average

1 USD

109.46 yen

129.66

yen

+20.20 yen

exchange rate

1 Euro

131.87 yen

138.10

yen

+6.23 yen

*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales

5

*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales

  • Gross profit declined by 4.3% year-on-year to 184.5 billion yen due to the decrease in net sales.
  • Although first-party software and digital sales accounted for a larger percentage of overall software sales, the gross profit margin remained at the same level as the same period last year, due to the addition of Nintendo Switch
    - OLED Model to the hardware lineup with its lower profit margin compared to other models, and the increase in component costs due to factors such as the semiconductor shortage.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5

Disclaimer

Nintendo Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
